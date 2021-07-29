India vs Sri Lanka: Spinners enjoy Premadasas frontier room | Cricket

The playing conditions and play combinations seen in Wednesday’s second T20I were the exceptions, not the rule. Rarely do we see limits over 75 meters and turning more than three degrees for the spinners in T20 cricket seen in the Premadasa stadium. Even rarer is an unbalanced side, the kind India had to fill in after the last isolation left them with just 5 specialist batsmen.

This low score match was a good example of how important these factors play in shaping the high score T20 matches one is used to seeing. We saw very few adventurous blows in India’s batting power play. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading at number 6 at bat, followed by tail, openers Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad started off with a low-risk approach. Gaikwad’s touch-play took India to 45-0 in the first six overs. On a wicket that started turning early, India would otherwise be much more attacking.

Once Gaikwad came over in the seventh on a handsome 21, no Indian batsmen found it easy to score. Dhawan 40 (42) was the only one to get five limits, but even his stroke rate was below the run-a-ball. We knew we were one batsman short and had to build our innings smartly and not get too aggressive, Dhawan said after the game. We had to be locked up somewhere. In the end we came up 10-15 runs short.

Fresh off his move to No. 2 in the ICC ranking, Wanindu Hasaranga and the versatile Akila Dananjaya kept India in check. Even the usually hasty Sanju Samson had to be on his guard and lost his wicket before he could change gears. India was only given eight borders, the fewest in this format where they skipped 20.

The Pandya brothers and Ravindra Jadeja for India, the Pandyas and Kieron Pollard for Mumbai Indians are a major reason why their top order is allowed to bat freely. India did not have that flexibility on Wednesday. Sri Lanka coach Micky Arther later said India’s unbalanced team was one of the reasons they chose to field first. We knew India couldn’t go too fast with four overs to go, he said.

LONGER BORDERS AT COLOMBO

After the final match, leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahalhe has generally struggled with flat fields and short boundaries at Chinnaswamy stadium for RCB’s home games, had talked about how Colombos’ long boundaries were an opportunity for the spinners to make it count . With a bigger field, I would have told myself: if I can’t perform here, where else am I going to be, he said.

Spinners have made a bigger impact in the whiteball matches in Colombo. Be it the traditional spinners Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Hasaranga, Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama or Kuldeep Yadav with its porcelain, they have all been in business and not just the mysterious spinner Varun Chakravarthy. It’s helped that the wickets have twisted, but the spinners have dared to give the ball air once in a while, thanks to the cushion that longer boundary wires have provided.

It’s something you’re not used to playing in India. Especially with the IPL you see shorter limits. You see a lot of boundary sixes going, said Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

In the three ODI matches, there were a total of only 10 sixes between the two sides. The two T20s have seen a total of 12 sixes so far, another low score. This is a chance for the spinners to throw the ball up a bit more. Because one part of the border is longer than the other. It’s good to see that. It is also a challenge for the batsmen. The boundaries are not easy to find. So you have to work with the singles and the doubles all the time. There is more to do, Mhambrey said.