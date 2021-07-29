Table tennis Chinese rowers dominate again and reach singles final





Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Table tennis – Women’s Singles – Semifinals – Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium – Tokyo, Japan – July 29, 2021. Sun Yingsha of China in action against Mima Ito of Japan REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) – China’s Sun Yingsha crushed Japanese paddler Mima Ito in the women’s singles table tennis semifinals, as Rio champion Ma Long defeated Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov to win the men’s gold medal. achieve. World number three Sun, who won six of eight previous encounters against Ito, stunned the Japanese paddler with an 11-3 11-9 11-6 11-4 victory to later set up a final against compatriot and world number one Chen Meng on Thursday. Chen, who is competing with Sun in her first Olympics, defeated Singaporean rower Yu Mengyu 4-0. In the men’s singles, China’s Fan Zhendong beat Taiwan’s Lin Yun Ju 4-3, while beating defending champion Ma Ovtcharov by the same score to reach Friday’s final. The results mean China will dominate the Tokyo Games showpieces in women’s and men’s singles, just as they have since the 2008 Games. China has long been dominant in the sport, especially in women’s singles, where the Asian powerhouse has always won the gold medal in the Olympics. “I will treat the final match just like any other match,” 27-year-old Chen told reporters ahead of the showdown at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. “I’ve always looked forward to fighting Ito, who is the same age as me,” Sun told reporters. “Whether I win or lose, there is a lot of joy every time I meet her. I really enjoy the competition because we can bring out each other’s best and fighting spirit. I love playing against her,” said the 20 -year-old, who is the same age as Ito. Sun has won 4-0 in all of her matches at the Tokyo Games so far. Ito, winner of the gold medal in the mixed doubles, the biggest rival of the Chinese heavyweights, quickly rushed off the podium with tears in her eyes as she prepared for the bronze medal match. Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Ken Ferris Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/table-tennis-chinas-sun-eyes-gold-she-sweeps-past-japans-ito-2021-07-29/

