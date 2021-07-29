Southlake Carroll 5-Star QB Quinn Ewers Considers Skipping Senior Season To Take Advantage Of NIL





Quinn Ewers, Southlake Carroll’s five-star strategist, said Wednesday that he is considering dropping out of his senior year of high school and enrolling at Ohio State a year early so he can start taking advantage of his name, image and likeness. Ewers confirmed a Yahoo Sports report but did not respond to additional calls or texts requesting comment. Southlak Carroll coach Riley Dodge did not immediately respond to a message asking for comment. Ewers, who led Southlake Carroll to second in the state in Class 6A Division I last season, is expected to make a decision this week, the report said. He is the No. 1 recruit in the nation in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports, and he is one of the highest-rated recruits in national history. For the first time, college athletes can take advantage of their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). But the University Interscholastic League, the governing body of Texas public schools, and other leagues run by the National Federation of State High School Associations don’t allow that. I don’t really know, I haven’t made a final decision yet, Ewers told Yahoo Sports. I tend to leave and go to Ohio so I don’t have to deal with OWL stuff and can get comfortable with Ohio and Columbus and start learning. Yahoo Sports reported that Ewers has the potential to make nearly a million dollars in the next year by capitalizing on his name, image and likeness. The Ewers family would like him to stay in high school and get to sign NIL deals. The UIL said state law prohibits agreements whereby a student-athlete would take advantage of their name, image or likeness prior to enrolling at a higher education institution. UIL rules would make the student ineligible in that case. Because state law prohibits these types of agreements, there is no interpretation of UIL rules that would allow a student to take advantage of their NIL and retain UIL eligibility. We’ve given the OWL quite a bit of information regarding all of our deals, the details of the deals, which were more important to us, which were lesser, Ewer’s father, Curtis, told Yahoo Sports. We felt like they could look at the deals based on our requests and pick at least one or two to give and one or two to take. The National Federation of State High School Associations is adamant that high school athletes should not be allowed to monetize their NIL. Our high schools across the country, the 20,000 high schools we serve, now stand up to say we want to protect this, NFHS Director Karissa Niehoff told The Dallas Morning News. And you know, without legislative activity, I think our state associations will be safe. But if we had a legislator that I would say gets their noses under the hood, without having the right conversations and without really thinking about this at the high school level, we would see a lot of problems and a real threat. a very special and unique high school sports experience. Eight-time state champion Southlake Carroll will open the season with a nationally televised game against six-time state champion Highland Park on August 26 at Cowboys AT&T Stadium. Southlake Carroll is expected to be a title contender with Ewers, an All-American who has thrown 6,445 yards and 73 touchdowns over the past two years. +++ Sign up now and get 1 month free with the code: GREGR Sign up for our FREE HS newsletter +++ Find more high school sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here. To view subscription options for The News and SportsDay, click here.

