The class 2022 has made another big leap forward





The NCAA opened the floodgates to Clemson football when they lifted the in-person visit suspension on June 1. Since then, the Tigers have cleaned up in recruiting. Clemson Football got another big commitment when South Carolina’s top contender Jeadyn Lukus committed to the Tigers on Wednesday night. He is the first 5-star commitment according to 247Sports Composite. In the past two months, Clemson Football has skyrocketed in the recruiting rankings, as many Tiger fans had expected and much to the dismay of many who hoped Dabo Swinney had lost his touch and Clemson headed back down the mountainside. Clemson Football has tremendous recruiting momentum Ohio State and UGA jumped quickly in recruiting for the class of 2022, while Clemson football got off to a very slow start. Over the past few months, Ohio State and UGA have slowed, and while Alabama and Clemson have started to roll. Since June 1, the Tigers have received pledges from seven of their… 11 total commitments for the class of 2022 – one 5-star, five 4-stars and one 3-star. In that same time frame, UGA has landed just two commitments, Ohio State five (the Buckeyes also lost an early commitment), and like Clemson, Alabama has picked up seven of their 13 commitments since June 1. The Crimson Tide has taken over commitments of one 5-star, four 4-star and one 3-star commitment since June 1. Clemson’s 2022 football recruiting class has also risen per player over the past eight weeks. When June 1 came around, the Tigers were ranked 9th per player, after Lukus’ bet this week, the Tigers jumped to third with an overall rating of 94.00 – Alabama and the state of Ohio are still higher. The Tigers are still waiting for several high-profile recruits to make their decisions, but make no mistake, the 2022 recruiting class will be the best in the program’s history as young men line up to wear purple and orange.

