Fortier appointed assistant coach of men’s ice hockey





ORONO, Maine — University of Maine Heren Men’s Ice Hockey Head Coach Ben Barr announced the hiring of assistant coach Jason Fortier on Wednesday 28 July. Fortier joins the Black Bears after most recently serving as the head coach of the North American Hockey League’s Odessa Jackalopes. “Jason has been a winner on every program he has worked with,” says Barr. “During my time as a young assistant at Union College, Jason was one of the first junior coaches I met. He was always easy to approach, honest, and his players improved significantly under his guidance. He has won championships in multiple junior leagues and will continue to do so.” are an integral part of our culture. We are very fortunate to be able to add Jason to the Black Bear Hockey family. Our student athletes will benefit greatly from him as a mentor.” A resident of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Fortier brings 12 years of experience in the junior hockey coaching ranks to Orono. Prior to joining Odessa, he was the general manager and head coach of the Coquitlam Express in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) for the 2019-20 season. His team finished the year 47-9 and won the regular season championship. Fortier’s squad were undefeated heading into the Division Finals before the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m excited to get started and excited to be a member of the Black Bears program,” says Fortier. “Thank you to Coach Barr for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to join his staff. Coach Barr has made an impressive impact in the programs he has been involved in and his track record among former players is something that makes this such a great opportunity I am so proud to coach for the university and thanks to mr. Ken Ralph and all the staff who made this possible.” Jason has coached numerous players currently playing in the NHL. In the past three seasons, Fortier has placed 44 of his players in Division I college hockey and was named BCHL Coach of the Year 2019-20. He has captured the U-18 National Championship in Canada, several Junior A Tier league titles and a championship in the prestigious Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In total, Fortier has seven championship rings. Prior to joining the coaching ranks, Fortier played junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Junior A Tier. After junior hockey, he played professional hockey in Europe before playing a season for the Wichita Thunder in the Central Hockey League. He also played four seasons in the Canadian College Hockey League. career highlights Eight League/Division Championships

Coached numerous players who have played in the NHL

Over 100 NCAA Div. Commitments for 1 player

Finalist QMJHL League Championship and Memorial Cup

Ass’t coach on staff when head coach received Canadian Hockey League Coach of the Year Award

Two Junior A Tier II League Championships and National Championship Finalist

One U-18 AAA National Championship and three U-18 League Championships

Operated Ontario’s Largest NCAA College Hockey Showcase 24 College Coaches (2011-2014)

Former Pro Player and Owner of Future Pro’s Hockey Group Coaching experience

