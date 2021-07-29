



Mark Humphrey/AP

Mark Humphrey/AP See, the thing about the Summer Olympics is that it comes every four years. And that’s long enough for us to forget the things we thought we knew. (“Tell me again, how they order countries in the parade of nations.”) So while you sat on your couch cheering at sports, you didn’t to think what you cared about during the Tokyo Games, we’re here to answer all those random questions that keep popping up in your head. We’ll keep the answers short, like 50 words or less, so you can browse this list during those commercial breaks. (And if you have more, tweet it to us with the hashtag #NPRanswers and we will continue to expand this list). To dive Why do divers jump straight into the shower as soon as they get out of the pool?

The pool is cold and can make their muscles cramp. The warm water from the shower helps to keep the muscles loose. That is also the reason why you see more and more divers sitting in a hot tub between dives.

They are called shammies and help them dry faster. Why do they have to dry faster? So they are not cold. And when you're wet, you're slippery too. And you do not you want to slip and lose your grip when doing a knee bend, for example. Swimming Why do swimmers beat themselves before a competition?

It’s a warm-up technique. You beat yourself to get the blood flowing. It is well. It’s part of their pre-race ritual. (It is not good when your judo coach hits you, even if you say it is part of your ritual.) Why are they wearing those big puffy coats?

To warm up. Heat helps relax the muscles so they don't cramp.

How are lanes assigned in Olympic swimming?

Depending on the qualifying time, a swimmer ends up in a certain lane. The fastest gets the middle lane. Lanes 3 and 5 go to the next fastest. That, according to the explanation here, which is why you often find the gold medal favorite in Lane 4. Gymnastics Why do gymnasts rub that white powder on their hands before a routine?

It's chalk. It absorbs the sweat from their hands, helps them to better hold the parallel bars, for example, and reduces the friction between the hands and the bars.

I thought the score to get along in gymnastics is the 'perfect 10'. I see scores such as 15,400. Explain.

The maximum score used to be a 10. The rules have changed. Now you get a score on difficulty (how hard the thing you’re trying to do) and execution (how well you did that hard thing). Your final score is the total of the two. What stops you? Tweet us your question with the hashtag #NPRanswers and we will explain to you.

