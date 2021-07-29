Sports
Cricket South Africa’s very valuable exercise an example for the country
JOHANNESBURG – THE Social Justice and Nation Building project has revealed some really depressing and shameful truths about cricket in South Africa.
It has been a very frank exercise. Players and officials have been given a lot of time to explain their experiences, although the project ombudsman, Adv Dumisa Ntsebeza, feels he needs more. He’s probably right too, but Cricket SA also had to draw a line under the project at one point. It needs recommendations and especially for the new
Board of Directors, which will receive the final report from Ntsebezas, those recommendations should be implemented.
Whatever the SJN has done, as a few attendees have testified, is putting South Africa more widely in the spotlight, especially socially. A witness this week said that if an SJN-type project were ever to be carried out in other sports such as rugby, tennis or any of the Olympic sports, similar stories would be revealed. The same can be said of banks, broadcasters, cell phone companies and other companies.
How many black people are not part of work WhatsApp groups and are therefore allowed to be called all kinds of names behind their backs? How many black people have endured racism in their workplace but kept their heads, clenched their teeth, smiled and just kept going? How many, like Paul Adams, didn’t want feather ruffles.?
How many women work for companies where they are not promoted based on their gender or where less gifted men and in junior positions receive higher salaries?
This stuff happens. But it has been kept quiet. The Human Resources departments, where many of these issues need to be addressed, have failed.
South African cricket needs to take responsibility for the terrible mess that has been created in that sport, and the deep divisions that still exist because of race. The level of mistrust between administrators and players, administrators and coaches and administrators and other administrators has held back sport in this country for far too long.
The same conditions still exist in other sports and other sectors of society. Despite all the giddiness of the rainbow nation of the 1990s, it’s clear that South Africa as a country remains divided by race and gender. This is exacerbated by the extreme poverty that prevails in the country.
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission, in which Ntsebeza served, dealt with the country’s past, it was not always adequate and there are numerous examples of areas where it did not work as well as it should. However, it offered some consolation.
Social divisions persist in post-apartheid South Africa. Krekels SJN has emphasized that in that specific sport.
Despite all the pain, anger, outrage it has caused, the criticism from individuals and South African cricket as a whole, the SJN is a very necessary project and one that will add tremendous value.
Cricket is currently under the hammer, but it has set an example for other sectors of South African society to follow. Too much has been hidden, voices have been silenced and people just carry on. Raw feathers can be very useful.
