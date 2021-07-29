Sports
A TV commentator was fired for saying South Korean table tennis Olympians had eyes so ‘narrow’ he couldn’t understand ‘how to see the ball’
A TV commentator was fired on Tuesday for making a racist remark during an Olympic broadcast.
Dimosthenis Karmiris made the comment about the eyes of South Korean table tennis players.
Greek TV channel ERT said in a statement released the same day that it fired Karmiris.
A Greek sports commentator has been fired for making racist remarks about South Korean table tennis players on the broadcast.
When asked about the skills of South Korean table tennis players in general, commentator Dimosthenis Karmiris said: “Their eyes are narrow, so I don’t understand how they can see the ball moving back and forth.”
Karmiris took care of commentary on Tuesday after the South Korean Jeoung Young-sik defeated Greek player Panagiotis Gionis.
Jeoung, who is the? world ranking no. 5, expelled Gionis, who is internationally ranked as 17, four sets to three.
The broadcaster ERT issued a statement within hours saying it had fired Karmiris.
“Racist comments have no place on public television,” ERT said in a pronunciation posted on its website. “The collaboration between ERT and Dimosthenis Karmiris ended today, right after the morning show.”
Several racist incidents related to the Olympics have come to light in the past three days.
On Tuesday, the World Archery Federation posted a tweet until celebrate South Korea’s Olympic team. In her post, however, the federation used a type of font known as a “chop-suey font”. The font, which imitates the brushstrokes often used in calligraphy, is linked to racist stereotypes of Asian people.
According to a World Archery Federation representative, the use of the font was not racist Reuters.
Then on Wednesday, TV cameras caught German sports director Patrick Moster using racist language to de German cyclist Nikias Arndt to overtake its rivals from Eritrea and Algeria. per hour Subway report, Moster told Ardnt to “get the camel drivers.”
“In the heat of the moment, and with the overall burden we have here at the moment, my choice of words was wrong,” Moster told reporters, per Metro. ‘Sorry. I am so sorry. I can only offer my sincere apologies. I didn’t mean to discredit anyone.’
The world governing body for sport cycling, Union Cycliste Internationale, released a statement on Moster on Wednesday, saying: “There is no place for racism in sport, and the UCI remains committed to eliminating all forms of discrimination against cycling and the encourage diversity and equality.”
