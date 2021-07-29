John Curtis looks set to regain championship form – Crescent City Sports

It’s not like John Curtis Christian has suddenly gone from the monolith of Louisiana prep football to an also run.

The Patriots remain one of the top elite programs in the state, despite having won just one state championship since moving to Division I status in 2014.

That came in 2018.

It’s not like John Curtis hasn’t been a threat to win everything. They have reached the final four every year they have competed in Division I.

The Patriots reached the semifinals last season, as they did in 2015, 2016 and 2019.

They lost in the title game in both 2014 and 2017.

John Curtis’ legendary head coach, JT Curtis, enters his 53rd year.

Curtis is a member of the National High School Football Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, the Allstate Sugar Bowl Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame, and the Louisiana College Sports Hall of Fame.

That honor has come despite the fact that Curtis is still active, very much alive.

In fact, with a good season, Curtis is poised to become just the second coach in United States history to reach the magical 600 victory mark.

Curtis has an overall record of 598-76-6 and needs just two wins to hit the mark.

In fact, Curtis is just 24 wins short of becoming the most winning coach in United States history.

John McKissick, who passed away in 2019, set a record 621-155-3 in 62 seasons (1952-2014) at Summerville High in South Carolina. McKissick won 10 state championships.

JT Curtis has officially won 26 state championships, 27 on the field, including a 2013 title that was taken away that still appeals to Curtis.

The day I don’t look forward to being on the field is when I stop, Curtis said. The players who give so much, especially here in the August heat, deserve your very best. The day I don’t feel like I can, I’ll step aside. I still have a burning desire to coach and I can’t wait to start the season.

The 2020 season has been challenging against an extremely difficult schedule amid a pandemic.

In an unusual twist, as the Patriots narrowly lost in the Division I semifinals, they lost five games and set an overall record of 6-5. The five losses were the most in a season for John Curtis since JT Curtis started the program in 1969, 0-10.

As a coach, I want my players to participate and give their very best, Curtis said. Our record didn’t show it, but our players fought to their limits in every game and in training. They have overcome many adversities, including injuries. The kicking game was a real problem that we are correcting.

Curtis is determined to change those dynamics in 2021.

The Patriots return just nine starters from a year ago, but six are on the offensive.

That includes key player in senior quarterback Buddy Taylor (6-1, 170).

Last season, Taylor threw more than 800 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 801 yards and 13 touchdowns.

If Buddy is healthy he can play with his feet and his arm and I think that will make a difference as our attack progresses and grows, Curtis said. I feel good about his leadership. He’s been up against some excellent competition and he competed even when he was hurt last year. I think that says volumes about him.

At running back, junior Patrick LeBranch (5-8, 175) returns and he is joined by sophomore Marlon Prout (5-7, 150) and by a talented senior in Jakorey Lee (6-1). , 190). LeBranch rushed for 445 yards and a few scores in 2020.

LeBranch has experience and has been productive and will continue to improve as a speed threat and he can see outside on a wide receiver to use his speed, Curtis said. Prout is fast and we expect Jakorey to have a breakthrough season, Curtis said.

At wide receiver, sophomore Jason Gabriel (5-10, 175) returns with a bright future ahead of him, while senior Carl Wilson (6-2, 210) steps into the starting lineup.

Another key is the return of senior Javon Davis (6-1, 185), who led Curtis a year ago but will spend much of his time on defense this year helping an inexperienced underling. Davis caught 31 passes for 370 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Davis will play some more, but he will focus on defense, Curtis said. He can play and is a two-year starter at wide receiver. Carl had a great summer. He is a big, strong receiver. He came out of the track and can actually run. Gabriel is a player who can play. He has good speed and body control. He can also play running.

A real plus is the return of junior tight end Justin Brooks (6-3, 240), a big target in the passing game and a simply excellent blocker.

Justin is big and strong and can really block and he can catch it and run with it, Curtis said. We like to use our tight ends and we expect a big year from him.

Up front, the Patriots have a pair of returning starters in junior left guard Aden Laborde and junior center Nick Dalferes. The new starters include junior left tackle Josh Teague, senior right guard Kaleb Schexnayder (5-11, 220) and sophomore right tackle Brandon Dang.

It’s not a big group in terms of physical size, but it’s an athletic group, Curtis said. They work really well together and the line has a chance to be a good one for us. They may not be really big, but they are physical.

The defense has nine new starters.

Up front, senior Shavon Lane (6-3, 285) returns to anchor the front and he will be joined by senior Trey Norman.

Lane returns and Norman is solid, Curtis said. They can really help us both. Both gained experience through injuries last year and played more than they probably expected. It should pay off this year.

The linebacker spot will be big and physical, continuing a long tradition at John Curtis.

Senior Connor Orgeron (6-1, 210) is a four-year starter who started his freshman and sophomore year tight before moving to inside linebacker a year ago. Junior Justin Horne (6-0, 200) becomes the inside running mate for Orgeron.

On the outside, senior Gared Washington (6-2, 240) and junior Austin Ackel (6-3, 200) are the starters.

We have a good size at linebacker and we have experience in Orgeron and Washington and good athletics, Curtis said. Justin is an excellent athlete who can run. He was a very good hurdler in the track. Ackel can play indoors or out and he is a competitive kid, as we saw in baseball last season.

The secondary features Davis, an excellent athlete, who will play safety for free. Senior Layton Esteves is the strong safety and junior Blake Wibel (5-10, 160) will play the nickel spot. The corners are junior Robert Gordon and sophomore Jamal Callio.

Davis will definitely be our best player, Curtis said. It is a young group in terms of experience, but in terms of age they are not young. It will just take some time for them to grow into the positions. I thought they matured and improved over the summer.

Kicking, normally one of John Curtis Christian’s main strengths, was anything but a strength a year ago and regularly fell shockingly short for a Curtis team.

I take full responsibility for the failed races from a year ago, said Curtis. We are determined to ensure that this does not happen again and are confident that it will not. We have always emphasized that and will do so this year.

The Patriots have spent the entire off-season trying to fix the problem.

The new kicker is Jaden Alphonso, while the gambler is Tucker Tevepaugh.

The season kicks off on September 3 on the road at Central Lafourche before traveling to Shreveport for the Battle on the Border to take on Oxford, Mississippi.

District 9-5A begins on September 25 against St. Augustine before the Patriots leave the district to face Male High of Louisville, Kentucky.

The rest of the program is against district enemies, starting with Archbishop Shaw on Oct. 8, followed by Jesuit, Holy Cross, Archbishop Rummel and Brother Martin.

Oxford is going to be a very tough challenge and Male is really good, Curtis said. The district will be very competitive and I don’t see a team in the district that another team can’t beat. It’s pretty well balanced, across the board, maybe more than in the past.

The latter pair defeated the Patriots last season. The five losses were the most by a Curtis team since its inaugural season in 1969, the program’s first season when the Patriots went 0-10.

Based on form and history, the clear thought process is that the record will be better in 2021 and that if the defense can mature, the Patriots will absolutely battle for the Division I title.

I think staying healthy is going to be such an important part of it, Curtis said. If we can stay healthy and give our quarterback a chance to do the things he does well, I think we can get the district title and get into the playoff and see what happens.

