



Will Smith is no stranger to sports dramas, having played boxing icon Muhammad Ali in 2001 But (which earned the actor his first Oscar nomination) and entered the NFL in 2015 concussion (which also earned many love awards). From the looks of the first trailer for King RichardSmith could be in the running for a third Academy Award nomination for his latest sporting venture as Richard Williams, the determined father who led Venus and Serena Williams to tennis superstars. Given Smith’s paternal role and the film’s inspiring tone, King Richard actually looks like it has more in common with the actor’s 2006 2006 tearjerker The pursuit of happiness the film that earned him his second of two Oscar nominations. Written by Zach Baylin and directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (the 2018 Sundance premiere) Monsters and men), King Richard follows the formative years of future phenoms Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) as they defy expectations and emerge from the rugged neighborhood of Compton, California on their way to global dominance on the pitch. ‘King Richard’ (Warner Bros.) The trailer makes it clear that Richard has been strategizing his daughters’ success in sports as he tells one person that he had a “78 page plan for their entire career before they were even born.” While fans of Venus and Serena Williams, who have both ranked No. 1 in the world at various points and won 30 Grand Slam titles together, will enjoy moments like their hair-raising “I’m Venus” and “I’m Serena” in the preview, as the film’s title implies, the story focuses on their relationship with and guardianship of their father. And Smith looks on top form, introducing a distinctive character who is alternately spunky, stern, funny and tearful. Venus and Serena, meanwhile, clearly didn’t mind turning the spotlight on their father. Both are executive producers on the project, along with their sister Isha Prince. Story continues Rounding out the cast is Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene “Brandi” Williams, Jon Bernthal as Coach Rick Macci, Tony Goldwyn as Coach Paul Cohen, and Dylan McDermott as Sports Agent. With tennis generating plenty of Summer Olympic headlines in recent days, fans of the Williams sisters (and father) seem to be totally on board with polling early social media reactions to the trailer, with many references to Smith’s Oscar. odds, and the occasional other complaining about the film’s focus on Richard: King Richard opens November 19 in theaters and on HBO Max. Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

