NBC Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 gymnastics schedule on TV and streaming for Thursday July 27th





Thursday’s action at the Tokyo Olympics is highlighted by the opening athletics competition, which includes Temple alum Ajee Wilson, a New Jersey native who trains in 800-meter heats in Philadelphia. She aims to become the first American to win gold in the event since 1968, and the first American to win a medal of any kind since 1988. There are also the women’s gymnastics all-around competition and many major swimming races in which Americans prefer to win gold medals. And late at night, US time, the United States basketball team plays host country Japan. READ MORE: Philadelphia 800m record holder Ajee Wilson heads for second Olympics In addition to broadcast TV on NBC and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event from every Olympic competition is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You need to log in to your pay TV provider, be it cable, satellite or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV. Some men’s track and field, gymnastics and American basketball events are available outside that paywall on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. All such events, except US men’s basketball games, are at the Peacocks free tier; men’s basketball is on the paid subscription level. Replays of some Olympic Games events are also available on Peacock, along with highlights and features. If you have a Comcast Xfinity cable subscription with an X1 box, live online streams of events are integrated into the sports tab in addition to broadcast TV. NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected TV devices, including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There is a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions. The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here. READ MORE: Harrisburg native Lindsay Czarniak hosts an Olympic show for NBC exclusively for women’s sports As a general rule, these schedules include all live broadcasts on TV and Peacock, but not most delayed broadcasts. Lets you know what’s on the NBC broadcast networks, prime time and daytime shows whether those events are live or not, but not for all the delayed coverage on cable channels. The full tape delayed broadcasts of all NBC TV channels can be found here. 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (all delayed): Swimming qualifying heats; Women’s Volleyball United States vs. Turkey; Men’s water polo United States vs. Italy; final rowing; Cycling BMX racing quarterfinals; Women’s canoe slalom final 8:00 PM to 11:30 PM: Swimming finals 200m breaststroke women, 200m backstroke men, 100m freestyle women, 200m medley men; Allround competition ladies gymnastics (postponed); Athletics qualifying rounds women’s 800m, men’s 400m hurdles, women’s 100m 12:05 pm to 2 am (all delayed): Track & field qualifying rounds (postponed); BMX cycling final (postponed) 2am to 12.30pm: Swimming qualifying heats; Women’s Volleyball United States vs. Turkey; Men’s water polo United States vs. Italy; Women’s slalom canoe final; Womens rugby qualifying round; Archery individual eliminations (delayed); Womens Beach Volleyball Brazil vs. Canada (delayed); Men’s Beach Volleyball Brazil vs. Netherlands (postponed) The channel will then have more tape-delayed and rebroadcasts until 8 a.m. 8 pm: Track & field qualifying rounds; final rowing; Women’s Archery Elimination Round (postponed) 12:40 PM: Women’s Basketball United States vs. Japan (LIVE) 2 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Women’s Fencing Women’s Semifinals; Men’s table tennis semi-finals; Men’s water polo Croatia vs. Montenegro (postponed) 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball Ross/Klineman (United States) vs. Keizer/Meppelink (Netherlands); Men’s Volleyball United States vs. Brazil; Women’s gymnastics trampoline final; final rowing; Women’s rugby United States vs. Australia; Final cycling BMX racing; Badminton women’s singles quarterfinals (postponed) 2 o’clock: Women’s fencing team foil bronze medal and final matches finale 8:10 am: Men’s Basketball Spain vs. Argentina For the rest of the day and night, events will be delayed and rebroadcast. 2 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Tennis Men’s singles and mixed doubles, quarter-finals; women’s singles and doubles, semi-finals The channel will then have more delayed and rebroadcast matches until 4pm 11 p.m.: Tennis Men’s singles and mixed doubles, semi-finals; men’s doubles, final 6:30 pm: Men’s golf second round 6:50 am: Allround competition ladies gymnastics 8 a.m.: Men’s Basketball Spain vs. Argentina

