Kenneth Horsey named after Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Junior Offensive Guard Kenneth Horsey has been named to the waiting list for the Wuerfell Trophy, the premier award for service to college football. Named after the 1996 University of Florida Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy is awarded annually in February in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. and inspire more service in the world. Hailing from Sanford, Florida, Horsey has done just that and has a remarkable comeback story that inspired his community work for heart health. In the spring of 2018, before arriving in Kentucky for his freshman season, he complained of pain in his side. His parents rushed him to the emergency room where doctors eventually found a tumor on one of his heart valves. He underwent open heart surgery on April 8, 2018 and was even told by a few doctors that his football career was over. Horsey was not deterred, however. He came to Kentucky and wore the 2018 season in red with the goal of earning a starting spot on Kentucky’s offensive line, affectionately known as the “Big Blue Wall.” In 2019, he saw action in four games and continued to train and prepare his body for the rigors of the Southeastern Conference. Since his surgery in 2018, he has lost 50 pounds and, thanks to his hard work and dedication, has earned the starting left guard spot on the “Big Blue Wall.” Even a broken left hand, which had to be operated on during the preparation camp, did not stand in the way. He started in eight games played in 2020, helping the Wildcats to fifth in the Southeastern Conference in hasty offense (187.4). Because of his heart condition and how supported he felt during his surgery and recovery, he began volunteering with the Lexington chapter of the American Heart Association in 2020. Here are a few of his community service events: Spoke at the 2020 Central Kentucky Heart Walk Kick-Off Event

Spoke at kick-off event UK Healthcare Heart Walk 2020

Dedicated his 2020 football season to Finn Collier, a seven-year-old who lost his life to a heart condition

Participated in American Heart Month and National Wear Red Day (2020 and 2021)

Participated in the 2021 Central Kentucky Heart Walk Digital Experience (2021)

Coordinated and planned hands-only CPR training for the UK Football team and staff in Spring 2021 (video to follow)

Helped plan a hands-only CPR media event on June 14 that promoted hands-only CPR awareness among the media for CPR month “Kenneth has been an incredible advocate for the American Heart Association’s mission,” said Julie Lay, the American Heart Association’s regional communications director. “As a survivor, he has first-hand knowledge of the trials and tribulations that can cause heart disease. He uses this knowledge to educate the community about what they can do to reduce their risk through his many platforms. Kenneth is an incredible asset to both our organization and our community, and the work he does really helps us save lives.” Nominations for the Wuerffel Trophy are made by the sports information departments of the respective universities and close on October 15. An up-to-date list of nominees can be found atwww.wuerffeltrophy.orgFrom August 1, the semi-finalists for the award will be announced on November 2, and the finalists on November 22. The formal announcement of the 2021 recipient will be made on December 9 and the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy award ceremony will take place in February 2022 at Fort Walton Beach. Kentucky’s current director of player development, Courtney Love , won the Würffel Trophy in 2017. For the latest on Kentucky football, follow @UKFootballon Twitter, facebook, Instagram and on the web at UKathletics.com.

