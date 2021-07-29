Reggie Bush Won’t Get The 2005 Heisman Trophy Back Thanks To NCAA Stand





NCAA officials said on Wednesday that, while college athletes now have the opportunity to take advantage and receive benefits through Name Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities, college sports governing body rules still “pay-for-play.” like arrangements”.

The NCAA statement did not specifically address the Bush case, but included this line: “Previous sentences, including those several years old, will not be re-evaluated or reconsidered based on the recent changes to NIL rules.”

An NCAA investigation in the years following Bush’s college career found that the former running back received ineligible benefits, including several thousand dollars and a vehicle while at USC, and he was ineligible as of 2004. .

In 2010, Bush voluntarily gave up the coveted award he won for an exciting 2005 season, in which he ran 1,740 yards on just 200 carries and scored 18 touchdowns. Earlier this month, after the NCAA said it would allow student athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness, Bush and his representatives contacted the NCAA and the Heisman Trophy Trust to request that his price is restored. “It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman Trophy ‘exclusively’ because of my hard work and dedication on the football field and it is also my firm belief that my records must be restored,” he said. The NCAA imposed a four-year probation on the USC football program in 2010, forcing the Trojans to abandon the last two wins of the 2004 season, including the 2005 Orange Bowl, and all of their wins in 2005. In addition, the school was banned from bowling in 2010 and 2011 and was unable to associate with Bush. Heisman Trophy Trust officials said in early July that Bush is ineligible to recover the award because of the NCAA’s ruling. “Should the NCAA restore Bush to status in 2005, the Heisman Trust looks forward to welcoming him back to the Heisman family,” officials said in a statement.

CNN’s Courtney Culp contributed to that report.

