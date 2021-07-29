Isaiah Spiller Was Failed In This SEC RB Ranking

The Texas A&M Football team has many moving parts, but must have strong faith in at least one player on their team. That player is Isaiah Spiller, the Aggies’ biggest rusher of the past two seasons.

Spiller returns as the SEC’s second-biggest rusher from a season ago, carrying much of the load for this Texas A&M Football team. In 2021, he will receive more rushes than he has had in his career as Kellen Mond left for the NFL and a new offensive line will likely be more comfortable to block for the early part of the year.

Jimbo Fisher probably has endless confidence in his upcoming third-year runningback. Fans have confidence in their runningback. Even the media is jumping on Isaiah Spiller’s bandwagon and referring to him as a future first-round pick.

One website isn’t — at least not to the same degree.

Texas A&M Football RB Isaiah Spiller disapproved of Saturday 2021 SEC RB rankings in Down South

On Wednesday, Down South’s Adam Spencer compiled a list of the The SEC’s best running backs for the coming season. This list included notable names like Isaiah Spiller, Tank Bigsby, Kevin Harris, and others.

As an Aggie fan, you always expect your man to be at the top of every list. That said, Spiller seemed a pretty confident pick for first place, and if not, second off the top. He wouldn’t get either spot.

On Saturday, Down placed South Spiller as the third best runningback in the conference behind Chris Rodriguez Jr. of the Kentucky Wildcats and Tank Bigsby of the Auburn Tigers. These players are both among the best backs in the league, but there’s no reason to put them above Spiller at this point. Today I’m comparing each man to Aggies’ RB.