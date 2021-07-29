Ex-Aussie speedy Harris joins Queensland’s coaching ranks

Former Test-fast Ryan Harris is out of the running to fill the Tasmania head coach vacancy, instead taking on a full-time position at Queensland.

Harris will serve as a Queensland state elector on a three-man panel, which will include Bulls coach Wade Seccombe and the head of state’s male performance, Chris Hartley.

He will also oversee youth cricket in the state as Queensland coach and talent manager.

Harris, the lewd 41-year veteran of 27 Tests for Australia, had been linked with the vacant Tasmania head coach role following Jeff Vaughan’s move to join Justin Langer’s support staff on the national team.

Harris has made steady progress on his coaching credentials since his shocking retirement from Test cricket on the eve of the 2015 Ashes tour in England after he succumbed to knee injuries that ruined his playing career.

He has spent several years coaching the younger generation in CA’s high performance program at the Bupa National Cricket Center and has had several short spells as a bowling coach with the national team, as well as the 2018 and 2020 U19 World Cups.

Ashes Memories: ‘The best ball I’ve ever bowled’

More recently he has worked with the Australian women’s team and gained experience in T20 cricket as a bowling coach under Ricky Ponting with the Delhi Capitals at the IPL and with the Brisbane Heat.

“Ryan has received critical acclaim everywhere he has coached and we are delighted to put him in charge of overseeing the development of future generations of Queensland players,” said Seccombe.

“He will have the opportunity to work with our talented young male players as we resume the pathways programs that had to be halted last year due to COVID-19.

Harris’ epic inside story on Cape Town’s 2014 decision maker

“His background as a High Performance Coach at the Bupa National Cricket Center and his involvement in other national programs and squads ensures that our emerging players will have a wealth of knowledge and experience to draw from.”

“It’s great to have him back at Queensland Cricket and we’re delighted to be working with him again.”

Tasmania, meanwhile, is in no rush to appoint a new head coach, admitting the role may not be filled until the new year.

In the meantime, Cricket Tasmania’s Pathways coach Ali de Winter is stepping in to guide the Tigers through the early stages of the Marsh Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup competitions, while Greg Shipperd has also joined as an adviser.

Hobart Hurricanes head coach Adam Griffith, also Tasmania’s coaching director, will return to the IPL for the rescheduled second part of the season in September where he is a bowling coach at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Shippered, who has coached the state for 11 years, was convinced to come back by the squad, which includes Jordan Silk and Jackson Bird, who both play for the Sydney Sixers, where Shipperd remains head coach.

He will be with Tasmania until the state program pauses for the KFC BBL, where he will attempt to lead the Sixers to their third consecutive Big Bash title.

Former players Cameron White and Johan Botha have also been linked with the role, with Cricket Tasmania engaging a recruitment agency for a global hunt.

“From South Africa to England and across Australia a number of people have asked for the job. We want to go around the world to find the best person and we will bring in the person with the best abilities,” CT’s high performance general manager said Simon Insley.

“This is a long-term appointment. We are not trying to chase success for the next two years. Tigers head coach has a strong focus on developing people and cricketers, so in an ideal world we would think they would be” would be here three to five years.”