Durham v Glos | Match example | News





Durham v Glos | Match example July 28, 2021 Gloucestershire make the trip to Scarborough to meet the in-form Durham ahead of their first points of the 2021 Royal London Cup. The Shire will face Durham in List A cricket for the first time since the 2015 winning season. On that occasion, Gloucestershire won by 71 runs in a rain-stricken game in Bristol. Both provinces made it to the knockout stages of that year’s Royal London Cup, but have since failed to repeat the feat. This season Durham has started with two wins out of two and a nil result against Sussex at Hove to place them in the top three of Group Two. Gloucestershire, on the other hand, have started the competition with two home defeats and are still looking for their first points. Durham v Gloucestershire | Live at the Glocricket Match Center HERE | 11:00 a.m. Start time While Gloucestershire has yet to get on the board, they will be boosted by the return of James Bracey who was unavailable in the first two games due to Covid precautions. Bracey averaged 55.50 in the 2019 Royal London Cup; his first taste of List A cricket. He will likely pass on three in the batting order, meaning Gloucestershire will open with three left-handers at the top of the order. The openers, Charlesworth and Dent, have a total of 38 runs in three innings in the league so far and will look to forge a bigger opening partnership than the 15 they managed against Worcestershire. Josh Shaw has been exceptional with the cue this season, starting the Royal London Cup with six wickets at an average of 15.5. That follows a Vitality Blast group stage where he took 13 wickets at 21.38. He will have to produce wickets again to take down a strong Durham batting lineup. Gloucestershire’s squad for tomorrow’s game: Durham has named an unchanged squad for tomorrow’s game, sticking to a formula that has worked so far. Heading into the game, Durham currently tops Group Two and is looking to build on their strong start to the season. Graham Clark and Alex Lees opened the striker, scoring both centuries in their season opener against Kent and Clark followed his 141 with another impressive showing, making 65 against Middlesex. Bedingham and Borthwick have both batted at number three for half a century and are supported by wicketkeeper batter Cameron Bancroft and 22-year-old Liam Trevaskis. 20-year-old Luke Doneathy made 50 on his List A debut against Kent, adding even more depth to their lineup. The bowling attack is again led by Chris Rushworth who has started with five wickets at an average of 18. Borthwick, van Meekeren and Trevaskis have all bowled big overs in key stages of the game and will try to do the same against The Shire. Durham’s 13-man squad for tomorrow’s game: Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Scott Borthwick (c), Cameron Bancroft, David Bedingham, Sean Dickson, Ned Eckersley, Chris Rushworth, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Doneathy, Paul van Meekeren, Jack Campbell, Harry Crawshaw.

