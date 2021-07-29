NBA’s Allen Iverson Joins Al Harrington’s Cannabis Company, Says They’re About to Change the Game





Al Harrington and Allen Iverson

NBA Hall of Fame Allen Iverson has joined Viola, a purpose-driven cannabis brand co-founded by basketball great Al Harrington. As a Violas talent partner, Iverson will build on many of Harringtons’ business initiatives, leading to the introduction of Violas’ first strain The Iverson Collection in October. Other cannabis and non-cannabis products will follow. Allen Iverson & Al Harrington

I’ve had many people approach me with business opportunities, but this one with Al was different. After seeing how committed he is to this business and teaching me how beneficial the plant is, it just felt right. I’m excited to be a part of it; together, were about to change the game, Iverson said, after visiting Viola’s 18,000-square-foot facility in Detroit last March. Harrington added: In the same way that Allen influenced culture, he would continue to influence the cannabis industry. Would keep pushing boundaries. I am honored to have Allen on board. We want to continue to inspire others and encourage people of color to participate in the cannabis space. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Although Iverson and Harrington were never teammates, over time they developed a beautiful friendship that they actually call a brotherhood, taking inspiration from each other for years. Allen Iverson & Al Harrington

During his time in the competition, Iverson fought hard to change the story around fashion and style. Likewise, Harrington has worked to educate and enlighten the NBA and other sports leagues and incumbents about the healing power of cannabis and the racist origins of the stigma and the War on Drugs. This connection made the partnership a no-brainer, the athletes explained. Allen Iverson

Earlier this year, Viola became the first black-owned multinational cannabis brand after cannabinoid-focused biopharmaceutical company Avicanna agreed to license the brand and use it to create specific formulations for sale through medical and consumer retail channels in Canada. Viola will receive a royalty fee for the use of its name, but Avicanna will eventually develop the products sold north of the border. MORE FROM FORBESCumbia 420: The Super Viral Weed Infused Musical Phenomenon Bringing Ghetto Back To The Mainstream More recently, the company received Mezz brands in its incubator program, launched last October with the aim of providing operational support to minority-owned cannabis companies.

