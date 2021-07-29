Cornerstone Chargers 2021 Football Prediction – Shelby County Reporter

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

Heading into the 2021 football season, the Cornerstone Chargers will want to win more than two games for the first time since 2017.

However, there is cause for optimism under fifth-year head coach James Lee thanks to the return of a strong core of seniors who have been part of the program since they were eighth grade.

Four key seniors have left, including Lane Bailey, who was the team leader last year.

But the group that returns has been looking forward to this season for a while and is bought as winners and a playoff team to go out.

Amid all those experienced players, however, will be a freshman leader.

Zeke Adams, who takes the quarterback position as a ninth grader, is expected to have a breakthrough year thanks to some experience as a freshman.

Lee described him as too talented to stay off the field, and now it’s his show to be on the offensive side. With a strong arm, he develops into a pocket passer, but can also use his feet when needed.

Joining him in the backfield leads him back to Warren Goodwin. The senior has experience across the field, including both sides of the line, at wide receiver and linebacker.

Hell continues to do it all, but his 6-foot-3,240-pound size makes him an interesting leader to wear the football.

DJ Jones is also expected to play a key role in the offense alongside him.

In addition to those two going wide apart, Thomas Cleckler and Logan Lightsey will be two leaders this season at the receiver that Adams can begin a relationship with.

Finding a go-to target will be key for the Chargers, who need to find consistency on offense after scoring 12 or fewer in six out of seven games last year, including six or fewer in five.

The offensive line will also be key, and it can be the best unit on the offensive side of the ball.

Justus Adams will be the leader of the unit with a 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame, while Landon Alexander and Jonah Murphree are also two key players who will be leaned on to create time or space for the attack.

Depth will be the concern, though, especially since most linemen play both ways.

While those three will move to the defensive side, Goodwin and Adams can help lead the way in addition to a few others.

However, the two stars will probably play at linebacker more than anything else.

Adams is arguably the defense’s most important player this season, having led a group that lost 41 or more in five of seven games last year.

Adams posted 107 tackles and 20 tackles for loss with seven sacks last year. Now it has to look to hell to bring others along to give a similar production this season.

In the secondary, both Noah Schober and Cleckler will return as starters, but a few more names will need to appear to make the back of the defense as strong as the center.

Prediction (3-7): With just two wins each of the last three seasons, the Chargers will have to prove that this year’s group can turn the page. The possibility is there with multiple athletes back, but depth remains a concern against a difficult AISA schedule. Their best chance is to get off to a strong start and show improvement early so the team can gain some confidence. Do that and Cornerstone could quickly become a playoff team. The games to be won are here, but the Chargers will have to prove that they are the better team this year.