Blue Jays trades for experienced assistant pitcher Brad Hand





The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired left-handed assistant pitcher Brad Hand from the Washington Nationals ahead of Friday’s trade deadline The Toronto Blue Jays, a day before the trading deadline, took another step on Thursday to strengthen their beleaguered bullpen. The Blue Jays take on an experienced left-hander Brad Hand from the Washington Nationals in exchange for catcher Riley Adams, the Jesse Dougherty of Washington Postty reports. The 31-year-old has a 3.59 ERA and 21 saves in 41 games for the Nationals. After being a free agent this season, he signed a $10.5 million one-year deal with Washington last season off-season. Hand has been one of baseball’s elite shutters since 2017, helping Cleveland save 50 games in the past two years; he led the American League with 16 saves in 2020. With the Blue Jays, he becomes a favorite option for bullpen manager Charlie Montoyo, able to retire both left and right-handers. Its primary pitch is a large breaking slider with an above average movement. He also throws a four seam fastball that averages 93 mph and a sinker. If his throws work, Hand cannot be hit. In 15 appearances in June, he allowed just three runs and kept his opponents at a .158 average. He started the season by not giving up a point on his first nine appearances. Hand goes to Toronto hoping to get out of a slump But he is also prone to periods of inconsistency, as this past week has shown. Hand has conceded six points in four games since July 21. He walks 15 percent of the batters he faces in July; last month that percentage was six percent. Since July 18, he has walked 9.5 in every nine innings, in the bottom 10 under qualified assistant pitchers. On July 25 against the Orioles, Hand blew a lead in the ninth inning by hitting a batter, walking to load the bases with no one out, and giving up two runs in a 5-4 Baltimore win . The Nationals gave him another shot in Philadelphia the next day; he gave up a double to Jean Segura on a sinker left in the zone, and a walk-off homerun to Andrew McCutchen on another hanging sinker. That was the bad. On Tuesday, he struckout McCutchen trying to end the game on a slider that hit the bottom of the zone. Hand stats are going in the wrong direction this season. His swing-and-miss rate on his slider, a pitch he throws more than 43 percent of the time, is more than 13 points lower than in 2020 and 17 points compared to his 2019 All-Star season. He struckout 12.2 per nine innings between 2016-2020; this year it stands at 8.9. But that final pitch to McCutchen, an untouchable slider and the last one he ever threw in a Nationals uniform, is a sign that he can still be a dominant reliever. Adams goes to Washington, the 17th-ranked Blue Jays who went 3-28 in 12 games after being called up to the big league in June. The Blue Jays organization is well stocked in the catcher position, with Alejandro Kirk, Reese McGuire and prospect Gabriel Moreno. There was no room for them all, and Adams is the odd one out. The Blue Jays are approaching the trade deadline at 50-48 and 4.5 games out of the second Wild Card spot. They are 6-12 in one-run games and have lost 16 games when they led in the seventh inning. The bullpen was an area of ​​need; they discussed it on Thursday.

