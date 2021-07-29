Report: Corey Perry signs with Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reportedly signed a two-year contract for Corey Perry. Interesting. Corey Perry joined the Dallas Stars for the 2019-20 after being bought out by the Anaheim Ducks with whom he had spent his entire career and won a Stanley Cup. He faced the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final and lost. He then signed a one-year contract with the Montreal Canadians. He faced the Tampa Bay Lightning again in the Stanley Cup final… and lost.

So, if you can’t beat them, join them, right?

Corey Perry is naturally right-wing, having played in 1,094 games in the NHL with 386 goals, 432 assists and 818 points. Until 2018-19, he was a high-end offensive production, winning the Rocket Richard and Hart Trophy in 2010-11. He scored 30 goals in six seasons. He racked up 50 points in nine seasons, fell one season short by 49 points and racked up 36 points in the 2012-13 season with limited lockout.

However, since the 2017-18 season, Perrys’ offense has dropped by just 20 goals, 32 assists and 52 points in 137 games for 0.38 points per game. Perry has also annoyed opponents for blurring the line between clean and dirty play in the past, especially at the front of the net with goalkeepers. Look at this man, your blood is boiling a little, isn’t it?

Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

HockeyFights.com agrees too, as he has 37 career NHL fights, 2 AHL fights, 15 OHL fights, and one Memorial Cup fight. So many opponents over the years have wanted to punch him in the face. It is noteworthy, however, that he has never fought a Lightning player and has never fought a player currently on the Lightning roster.

He now joins the Lightning. For two years. Like the Stars and Canadiens fans before us, I’ll be cheering for him. He is now a Bolt. But what does he bring to this team?

Yesterday, the Lightning went into the free agent market and picked up Pierre-Edouard Bellemare to bolster the bottom six with a very strong defensive forward who lacks a lot of offensive advantage. In Corey Perry, they’ve picked up another attacker who is defensively strong, with a bit more attacking on his game than Bellemare, but not the top six offensive contributor he was in his early years. Combine that with Pat Maroon who is mediocre defensively and lacks a lot of offensive advantage and you have a fourth line that has the potential to be a great line of defense but could struggle to get the puck into the net. That is, if Perry plays on the fourth line.

The Lightning could also try to use Perry more on the third line, perhaps teaming him up with Mathieu Joseph and Ross Colton to give them a defensive shot to match their offensive potential. Joseph has a good shot, shoots quickly and is aggressive on the forecheck. Colton is a bit slower, stronger defensively and just plays a good overall game. Add to that Perry, who can certainly do well in the corners and in front of the net, and you could have a new energy line starting many games and periods for Jon Cooper, just like the Yanni Gourde line did.

The bigger picture is that by bringing in Bellemare and Perry, the Lightning have indicated that they don’t have much confidence in their prospects of filling those roster spots. Assuming Colton and Joseph are safe in the lineup, along with Maroon and the two newcomers, one spot remains, either third line wing or fourth line wing in the lineup and one spot to finish 13th. forward on the list.

The spots that were open were likely contested by Mitchell Stephens, Alex Barre-Boulet, Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk and Simon Ryfors. Not to mention attracting Charles Hudon, who has plenty of NHL experience and a good season as a third-liner and a strong season in Switzerland behind him to aim for a spot on the roster.

I had a lot of hope that Raddysh could at least get in the lineup after a strong offensive season in Syracuse last year. Now, that looks more questionable. Among the young players who were in the Lightning organization for this season, Stephens and Barre-Boulet are the only ones with any NHL experience. Stephens lost most of last season to a knee injury and the barre – Boulet didn’t cause much offense in his NHL play, including an extended stint playing on the top line.

One thing that is in Stephens’ favor for being in the lineup is that Perry is not playing on the penalty kill despite his equally strong defensive skills. The Lightning are currently looking to Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli as their most capable penalty killers along with Bellemare. Then you look at Joseph and Colton who don’t have much experience in penalty shootout killing at the NHL level. If Stephens isn’t in the lineup, the Lightning would have to turn to some more of their top six to fill in penalty kill time, looking for players like Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat to spare at least a little time. while the other five get most of the ice age.

It’s possible the Lightning will move one or two of those younger players in small trades over the next few days or weeks. It’s not because of the cap, because they all earn minimal salaries, but because they are no longer exempt from the exemption. If Julien BriseBois thinks they would be claimed on waivers after training camp and not make it to the team, then it would be best to give them a home elsewhere in the NHL and recoup the draft pick in the process. But since Raddysh and Katchouk haven’t played in the NHL at all, there’s still a very good chance they could get waivers. The same goes for Stephens, as he doesn’t have much NHL experience, or upside down as more than a fourth-line center.