New York Jets’ Zach Wilson signs rookie deal after missing first 2 days of training, sources say

FLORHAM PARK, NJ — It took longer than expected, but the New York Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson agreed to the terms of his rookie contract on Thursday, sources told ESPN.

The first-round pick and presumptive starter, who missed two days of training while the two sides squabbled over technical details in the contract language, will sign a $35.15 million four-year deal – a slot deal that is fully guaranteed.

It includes a $22.9 million signing bonus and a fifth-year team option, standard across all first-round picks.

Wilson, who took a red-eye flight from Los Angeles and arrived in New Jersey on Thursday morning, was the last unsigned roster from the first round of the 2021 NFL drawing.

The contract includes compensation language and the signing bonus will be paid within 15 days, as per source, details implying that the parties compromised because that was the sticking point. Initially, the Jets wanted to postpone payments until 2022.

Speaking to reporters shortly before news of the deal broke, Coach Robert Saleh said he spoke to Wilson early in the week. The talk was strictly football, not contract related, Saleh said. He said he was not worried the stalemate would be a disruption to the team.

“It’s more of a concern for the child,” Saleh said. “Every rep is important, so my concern is that it’s two days too much for him. But as far as the installations and the way we prepare the rest of the team, I don’t care.

“But this young man has the opportunity to do something special here that hasn’t been done in a while and every representative is important to him.”

Wilson benefited from a heavy workload in the spring. With no veterans on the roster, he took all of the first team reps.

There was an increased sense of urgency to make a deal as the Jets are counting on him as their opening day starter, although they haven’t announced it. The only other quarterbacks on the roster are James Morgan and Mike White, neither of whom have regular season experience. Disputes over contracts with new entrants are unusual because the deals are spread out, but teams and agents sometimes negotiate certain clauses.

The Jets include a compensation in every contract that has guaranteed money, which provides financial protection if they release the player before the contract is completed. A compensation allows a team to sack a player before the end of his four-year contract is completed and reduce the remaining money by the amount of his next contract.

This is not an unusual attitude. It is believed that 30 out of 32 teams use offsets in contracts. The exceptions are the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the latter signing No. 1 Trevor Lawrence to a no-compensation deal.

Without compensation, a cut player receives the guarantee from his old team plus the money he receives from his new team – also known as double dipping.

What made the Jets’ negotiations difficult was that at least two of the five quarterbacks drafted in the first round received deals without full compensation—Lawrence and Justin Fields (No. 11 of the Chicago Bears). Fields received partial compensation.

Interestingly, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, the top pick in 2020 and represented by the same agency that negotiated Wilson’s contract, signed a contract that includes compensation language.