NFLPA President JC Tretter Rips Teams Wristband Use For Unvaccinated Players





BEREA, Ohio — NFLPA President JC Tretter has torn up NFL teams that force their unvaccinated players to wear wristbands, calling it an unnecessary move that publicly shames players. “It’s a nonsensical idea,” the Cleveland Browns center said Thursday. “They say they need a differentiator between vaccinated and unvaccinated players. We already have a differentiator. The unvaccinated players have to wear masks. No other sports league uses some kind of scarlet marking or helmet sticker or wristband, because they know that it is not necessary and the teams know who has been vaccinated and who has not.” This week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the NFL and the NFLPA continue to disagree over the use of wristbands to identify unvaccinated players. 2 Related “So the bottom line is that the NFL wanted to put in place a policy of trying to publicly shame unvaccinated players about their status and make that known to everyone on the field,” Tretter said. “It shouldn’t be because it’s not necessary. We all know who’s been vaccinated and who hasn’t, and it doesn’t have to be a scarlet marking on people’s helmets or wrists.” While several teams require their unvaccinated players to wear wristbands, the Browns are not among them. “We are not dividing the team on this issue,” said coach Kevin Stefanski. Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter is among the players expressing frustration over the league’s COVID-19 protocols. That included, among other things, that he is not allowed to have contact with his girlfriend and their newborn daughter at the practice on Thursday. Carter had to stand on the other side of a fence, about 20 feet from them. He later tweeted that he would be allowed to practice in Indianapolis in two weeks against “one of the least vaccinated teams.” I can’t see my vaccinated family, but I can practice against one of the least vaccinated teams. I’ll see you in a few weeks, girl https://t.co/JCLu2KR6wg Jermaine Carter Jr. (@JERMA1NECARTER) July 29, 2021 The NFL announced Thursday that 87.9% of players have been vaccinated with at least one shot. All told, 19 teams have a player vaccination rate that is better than 90%, with seven of those teams above the 95% threshold. However, the Colts reportedly remain one of the least vaccinated teams in the league. ESPN’s David Newton and Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.

