Wandale Robinson Named After Paul Hornung Watch List

Junior all-round player Wan’Dale Robinson has been named to the watch list for the 2021 Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse, it was announced today by the Louisville Sports Commission. It is Robinson’s third consecutive season on the Watch List. He was a finalist for the award in 2019. The Paul Hornung Award, now in its 12e season, is awarded annually by the Louisville Sports Commission to the most versatile player in major college football in memory of late football legend and Louisville-born Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award Dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in March 2021. Robinson, a 5-foot-10, 183-pound native of Frankfort, Kentucky, returned to his home-state school in 2021 after playing two seasons in Nebraska. He will be eligible to play immediately after the new NCAA transfer law is passed, allowing athletes in all sports to transfer once without having to sit still. In Nebraska last season, Robinson led the Huskers with 51 catches and 461 receiving yards despite playing just eight games and splitting duties on the run back. He placed fourth on the team with 240 rushing yards and led Nebraska with 696 all-purpose yards. He was on the Paul Hornung Award Watch List and he earned the conference coaches honorable mention All-Big Ten awards. Robinson was fourth in the Big Ten and 23rd nationally with 6.4 receptions per game, the fourth highest average in the country for an underclassman. Robinson made his name nationally as a freshman in 2019, catching 40 passes for 443 yards and two touchdowns as he rushed for 340 yards and three scores. The 40 catches and 443 receiving yards were the most by a true freshman in Nebraska history. He also had a total of 1,029 all-purpose yards as a true freshman, taking second on the team and the third-highest total ever by a true freshman from Husker. For his versatility and playing ability, he was named a freshman All-American in the second team, an honorable mention All-Big Ten roster, and was a two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week. He was also one of four national finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, which is presented to the country’s most versatile player. Hornung, who died in his hometown on November 13, 2020 at the age of 84, played every position in the offensive backfield during his career with the Irish in the 1950s and also played defensive safety, punted, place kicked and returned kick-offs. He was named All-America at quarterback as a senior and won the Heisman Trophy in 1956, then became the first player to be selected in the NFL draft and went to Green Bay. He earned NFL MVP honors for the Packers in 1961 as a triple-threat halfback and placekicker by setting a single-season NFL scoring record that stood for 46 years. He is a member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame, and Vince Lombardi once called him “The most versatile man the game has ever played.” The 2021 Watch List has been compiled by a panel of college football experts based on a combination of 2020 stats, career performance, SID recommendations and expectations for the 2021 season. In addition to the Watch List, the Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll will recognize players whose performances meet the criteria of the Award during the regular season. Players from both the Watch List and the Honor Roll are eligible to win the Award. For the latest news on Kentucky Football, follow @UKFootball on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and on the web at UKathletics.com.

