



Joey Gallo is on his way to the Bronx. The Yankees officially acquired the Rangers slugger on Thursday for a string of prospects: 2B Ezequiel Duran, 2B/OF Trevor Hauver, SS Josh Smith and RHP Glen Otto. Texas also bids farewell to reliever Joely Rodríguez and money considerations. The deal reaffirms New York’s status as buyers and reaffirms the organisation’s belief that it can make a playoff despite a disappointing 53-47 record so far. The Yankees are third in the American League East (8.5 games out) trailing the Rays, A’s and Mariners in the Wild Card race (2.5 games out). Adding a player of Gallo’s caliber will improve the Yankees on both sides of the ball, but some are concerned about his fit in New York given his profile as an extreme Three True Outcomes hitter. That means Gallo… Hits a lot of home runs. He averages one every 12.4 at bats, and is tied for fifth place in MLB this year.

Stands out a lot. His 32.2 K% is a career low, but second worst in the majors.

Walks a lot. His 19.1 BB% is the best in baseball. If that makeup, with Gallo’s low .223 average in it, sounds familiar to a Yankees lineup that struggled in part due to a lack of balanced approaches, you wouldn’t be entirely wrong. But the 27-year-old brings a lot that this team has missed, and not just on the attacking side of the ball. left-handed doll Let’s start with the obvious: Gallo bops, and he does it from the left. That’s key for the Yankees, who have received little production from their lefthanded batters this season. Remember, New York’s port hits… combined for 22 home runs. Gallo hit 25 for Texas. He gives the Yankees the left-handed power bat they were missing, someone who can really exploit the short right-field porch in the Bronx. No left-handed batter has scored more home runs in the past five seasons than Gallo’s 138, per Katie Sharp from Stathead, but he’ll improve more than just New York’s slugging from that side of the plate. Here’s how some of Gallo’s other songs stack up against New York’s collective leftists: (Statistics in tweet are prior to New York’s win over the Rays on Wednesday night) Machine on base station As mentioned before, Gallo leads the majors with 19.1 BB%. That is also a career highlight for the seven-year veteran. Even with his massive strikeout count, Gallo’s .379 OBP is in the top 20 in the game, and his .374 wOBA is in the top 25. The only other established Yankee who can say that is Aaron Judge (.375 OBP, .383 wOBA). ). The Yankees already led the majors in BB% and were top-10 in OBP and top-15 in wOBA, but it never hurts to add a player who gets a ton on base. Avoid doubles Gallo’s Three True Outcome makeup could open up more opportunities for a Yankees team leading the majors with 97 doubles in. Being a TTO player means doing almost nothing but homer, walk and strikeouts. That also means not hitting many ground balls. In fact, Gallo has played just nine doubles in his entire career spanning 568 games and 2,173 records. The Yankees have five players who have hit doubles in at least as many games this season, and it’s a big reason why their offense sometimes faltered, despite getting on base a lot. Stellar Defense and Versatility Gallo is coming off the first golden gauntlet of his career. And while he’s only played rightfield and DH this season, he’s more than capable of centering, a position the Yankees have been needing help with since the loss of Aaron Hicks. Gallo posted a 3.1 UZR with two DRS as a center fielder in 2019, the last time he saw regular action in the middle of the outfield. Those numbers aren’t quite as good as his right field numbers (with a lot more chances), but the Yankees shouldn’t hesitate to put Gallo in the middle if that produces the best offensive lineup on paper. Though he hasn’t played in the infield since 2018, Gallo can also manipulate the first and third man in no time, as well as left field. He gives the Yankees extra versatility. Control after 2021 Gallo is not a rental, which partly explains the large and talented pack that the Yankees gave up to get their hands on him. Gallo is still eligible for arbitration and will not be a free agent until after the 2022 season. That makes this trade about the present and the future and ensures that next year the Yankees will have all of the above skills from Gallo for a full season – elements that they have been lacking in recent years. Tax Purposes This is more about the Rangers looking to maximize their prospect returns than Gallo directly helping the Yankees, but this transaction involved significant cash considerations. The Rangers will pay the rest of Rodríguez and Gallo’s salaries for 2021, according to the Joel Sherman of New York Post. For competitiveness tax purposes, that’s about $1.03 million for Rodríguez and $2.3 million for Gallo. The Yankees have made great efforts to stay below the $210 million CBT threshold; they would rise expensive punishments if their salary would exceed that. Per Cot Baseball Contracts, the team had $2,368,827 in tax space before the Gallo deal. In other words, the Yankees still have room to make more strides while sticking to their preferred spending constraints. That’s essential as they need to add upgrades outside of Gallo before the Friday 4pm trading deadline. LAKE: Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Within the pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

