Chicago White Sox takes over 2B Cesar Hernandez from Cleveland Indians, reliever Ryan Tepera from Chicago Cubs





The Chicago White Sox added a second baseman and a reliever in separate trades on Thursday. First, the White Sox took over second baseman Cesar Hernandez from the Cleveland Indians for Double-A lefthander Konnor Pilkington. Later, the White Sox acquired right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera from crosstown rival Chicago Cubs in exchange for Class-A left-handed Bailey Horn. The White Sox are looking for a second baseman and they get one in Hernandez, 31, who hits .231/.307/.431 with 18 home runs in his second year with the Indians, who beat the White Sox by 8 games. “Cesar Hernandez offers our club a valuable combination of a power bat in the middle of the infield and a defense of the quality of a Gold Glove,” said White Sox general manager Rick Hahn. “Adding a player like Csar gives [manager] Tony [La Russa] a strong and proven option at second base for the stretch run of the season and hopefully into October.”

1 Related The White Sox lost Nick Madrigal for the season in June after undergoing surgery to repair tendon tears in his right hamstring. Tepera, 33, has a 2.91 ERA in 43 innings this season. He is 0-2 with one save. For his career, he has a 3.54 ERA over seven seasons. The trading deadline is Friday, when Cleveland opens a three-game series in Chicago. “We made the trade that we thought made the most sense for us and this is the direction we went in,” said Chris Antonetti, president of Indians baseball operations. “Just as we tried to be realistic in estimating where we are, we will continue to do our best to win as many games as possible. “But the reality is that the White Sox are a few games ahead of us and we intend to improve. If they didn’t take Cesar over, we were pretty sure they would buy another talented player from another team.” ‘ Hernandez hit a two-run homerun on Wednesday in Cleveland’s 7-2 win over St. Louis. The Indians have several young center infielders in their system, including Andres Gimenez, who came over from the New York Mets in Francisco Lindor’s offseason trade. Pilkington, 23, pitched in Double-A Birmingham, where he went 4-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 14 starts. He didn’t pitch in 2020 because the minor league season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pilkington was drafted in the third round in 2018 by the White Sox. Horn, 23, was selected by the White Sox in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. He is 2-3 with a 5.63 ERA in 14 games (10 starts) this season. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

