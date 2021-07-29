Sports
49ers news: Deebo Samuel believes Brandon Aiyuk could be an unsupervised receiver in his second year
Day 1 of the 49ers exercise saw rave reviews for sophomore wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. He was the recipient of two major plays by both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.
As most coaches do, Kyle Shanahan wanted to pump the brakes on Aiyuk’s hype train, citing that it was only day one:
I mean, it was day one, so I’ll probably have a good idea after three days. But I was impressed with them today. I know he got into OTAs and felt pretty ready. Had a bit of a setback in OTAs with, I think, some groin tightness. And I know what he did with 40 days away.
I feel that helped him. He thought he was ready, and he seemed close. Had a bit of a setback and just talked to him and saw him out there, he’s done everything he can to improve that. I feel like he’s in a better place, but time will tell.
Shanahan using the word impression jumps out. He wasn’t the only one who had great things to say about Aiyuk.
Garoppolo said he didn’t get the chance to train with Aiyuk this summer, but the trust factor between the two was great. Jimmy said it started during OTAs:
Started from, I mean, when he first came here, we had some good OTAs together. He’s just one of those guys, his body language it allows me to anticipate throws. So we had a few today.
The breakdown in the piece you’re talking about, frankly, wasn’t even there, mostly as a quarterback, you let them point you where you wanted him. And he literally broke when I broke, when we escaped from the sack together, it was kinda weird, but they’re just guys like that when you can trust them with their body language, [WR] Muhammad [Sanu Sr.] had a few plays today like that. It gives you confidence as a quarterback, I think.
Timing will be critical for those two, and if they’re on the same page the first day, you can’t ask for much more. However, with the replay each will get over the next month and a half, they should be firing on all cylinders by the time week 1 rolls around.
Deebo Samuel said that if Aiyuk can solve one specific thing, he can become unguarded:
One thing we always pick BA about is getting off the ball because everything else he has the routes, the hands. So if he can get off the ball like he should with any game, he’s kind of an unguarded guy.
Aiyuk was sometimes hung from scrimmage as a rookie, which is understandable for a freshman wideout. However, it’s good to have teammates, coaches and self-awareness to know that this is an area that can be improved.
Aiyuk’s frame makes him look taller than 205 pounds, and strength isn’t an issue. It’s more about him using his hands to protect himself and not letting defensive backs get into his chest or making first contact.
If this is the only complaint about a wideout receiving north of 700 yards as a rookie despite throwing two backup quarterbacks at him all season, he was talking about a special player.
