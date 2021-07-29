Ohio State football may have Quinn Ewers in 2021. There is a precedent





Ballyhooed quarterback commits Quinn Ewers can graduate a year earlier from high school and enroll in the state of Ohio in time to join the Buckeyes next week for the start of preseason training camp. His potential reclassification in the 2021 recruiting class made national headlines when it did reported first Wednesday by Yahoo Sports. Not only the top-ranked passer in the 2022 class from Southlake Carroll near Dallas, Ewers is a rare talent, one of only six prep prospects in the past two decades to receive a perfectly curated 247Sports ranking. If he decides to go to Columbus, that would also shake up the Buckeyes quarterback league, one of the biggest position fights in college football this off-season, as they look to replace Justin Fields. But his move would not be unprecedented. While it’s more common in college basketball, fellow strategists have taken such a step in recent years. JT Daniels reclassified after his junior season at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, before enrolling at USC in 2018. He started right away for the Trojans, but suffered a season-ending knee injury to start the next season and moved to Georgia. Two years before Daniels skipped his final season, Jake Bentley took the same route to South Carolina. He has since been transferred to Utah and South Alabama after starting 33 games for the Gamecocks. The new element in Ewers’ potential reclassification is name, image and likeness. His family told Yahoo he’s considering the jump because the University Interscholastic League, Texas’s governing body of high school sports, doesn’t believe state law allows Ewers to make money through endorsement deals, as college athletes are now allowed to do. If he plays his last season of high school, he would lose a significant income. The family said it has already received cash and an equity stake in Holy Kombucha, a Dallas-based beverage company, among other offerings that could total seven figures. With a blond bullet, Ewers is a marketable star with over 100,000 combined followers on Instagram and Twitter, and quarterbacks with minimal college experience have already taken advantage of their NIL. Alabama coach Nick Saban said last week that Bryce Young was nearing $1 million in approvals, although he has not been officially named the Crimson Tides starter. He attempted 22 passes last fall as a backup behind Heisman Trophy finalist Mac Jones. Curtis Ewers told Yahoo his son is not motivated by money, even though he tends to join the Buckeyes. The possibility is rooted in the Owls attitude. Its just the principle of it, he said. He works in the oil and gas industry, while Kristen, Ewers’ mother, is a public school teacher, the report said. Other factors drove Daniels and Bentley to graduate from high school early. Daniels felt he was ready for a new challenge. He had started 41 games in three seasons with Mater Dei. As a junior, he had led the Monarchs to a 15-0 season and was named Gatorade National Player of the Year. He and his parents felt that there was little left to do in the high school field and that his development as a passer-by would accelerate at the university level. Family reasons pushed Bentley to South Carolina. He finished his junior season at Opelika High School in Alabama in 2015 when his father, Bobby Bentley, an assistant at Auburn, took a job as a running back coach for the Gamecocks. Rather than being left behind or transferring to another high school near South Carolina for his senior season, the younger Bentley also joined the program. Unlike Daniels, who beat three other quarterbacks to win the runway after his reclassification, Bentley didn’t start his freshman season in 2016 as a starter but took over in mid-fall. If Ewers does come to Ohio state early, you should also be in a league with other quarterbacks, battling freshman Kyle McCord, Jack Miller and CJ Stroud for the chance to take over behind center when the Buckeyes open their season in Minnesota on September 2nd. . [email protected] @joeyrkaufman

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/sports/2021/07/29/quinn-ewers-potential-early-enrollment-ohio-state-who-else/5413302001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos