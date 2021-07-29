Sports
Recent match report – Rockets vs Spirit 10th match 2021
Hard-hitting 76 of 42 balls sets women’s league highest total to date
Trent Rockets 151 for 4 (priest 76) beat London Ghost 133 for 7 (Higham 2-12) with 18 runs
In their response, returning Tammy Beaumont, who missed Spirit’s opening two games after attending her brother’s wedding, hit her second and third balls for four before falling for Kathryn Bryce as she slipped to 25 for 2 in the Powerplay. Dottin hammered Katherine Brunt for an imposing six over a long time as she and Heather Knight led them midway through to 70 for 2 – but sharp work from Priest and Sarah Glenn saw Dottin run out and back up for 29 out of 19 and the rest of the lost innings.
Priest repays faith
New Zealand veteran Priest had racked up a total of eight runs off ten balls (with two scoring shots) in Rockets’ first two games in the tournament, beating Southern Brave and Northern Superchargers. But on a belted surface at Lord’s, Priest took the advantage of five Women’s T20 World Cups and three 50-over World Cups to put in a formidable 151 for 4.
Priest and Sammy-Jo Johnson got off to a steady start, bringing the score to 26 for 0 at the end of the Powerplay. But the introduction of Chloe Tryon’s left-arm spin for the next set—possibly a matchup decision with two right-handers on strike—helped lubricate the wheels. Tryon’s first ball was a high full throw that was dropped for four (also called a no-ball), and though the free hit begged, the next ball became the first of Priest’s four leg-side mows for six; then another four disappeared through dot.
Confident in her ability to push boundaries, Priest was happy to pick up a few dots—she was up against 13 over the course of her turns—and jump in whenever she offered a bite. She should have been caught by Beaumont with a deep midwicket at 40, but instead the ball seeped to the rope, and she then stopped in Charlie Dean’s offspin with a thump across the ground, followed by another lift to leg, taking her a 29 ball raised fifty. At that point, Spirit took their strategic timeout, Priest had 71 of 36 with 40 balls left in the innings, and was on track for the first hundred in the new format – only for Beaumont to pay with an excellent running catch from the 67th.
Serious Sciver
While Johnson played an anchoring role, Rockets looked to their captain for an injection of rocket fuel during the closing stages of the innings. Sciver did that properly, tapping to 8 out of 7 before dismantling Danielle Gibson in the 17th set of the innings. The first of three straight boundaries had an element of fortune as she managed to clear Alice Monaghan in the long run, despite the ball landing a few yards into the rope. But there was a tinge of naked brutality about the back-to-back sixes that followed: a clean thrust halfway through that just kept going, and then an almighty rift that sailed farther than long, measured at 82 meters.
It shouldn’t have cost them in the end, but the Rockets innings ended up looking a little lopsided. With Johnson going through to the last 15 balls for 25 out of 34, and Sciver going out in the final set, there was a feeling they could have scored an even bigger score. Together, Priest and Sciver scored 108 of 58, while Johnson, Katherine Brunt, and Heather Graham earned 34 of 43 (and yes, that equates to 101 balls bowled — because Priest’s tally includes a no-ball hit for four).
Ghost fades
The partnership between Dottin and Knight kept Spirit a shot, adding 45 from 28 balls so they needed a steep – but not invincible – 80 from 50. Both players benefited from dropped catches, as Rockets started off sloppy, but it was a bit of fielding that helped break the tie – Priest was alert to the possibility as Knight came off the field and came up in the off-side, while the wicketkeeper turned to Glenn raced, removing the bails with Dottin, far from regaining her ground.
From then on it was largely a matter of the visiting side keeping their cool. Lucy Higham got her first bowl of the tournament and struck straight away, as Depti Sharma slid a full toss to the short, fine leg – Bryce held her overhead. Another nice catch, Emily Windsor running in from the deep backsquare sawed off the perilous Tryon, and when Knight broke off halfway through with 52 needed out of 25 the match was pretty much done, despite some lecherous lower order bickering from Dean and Gibson and narrowed the final margin of victory.
Alan Gardner is deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo. @alanroderick
