The NFL battle against Covid has no end in sight

The specter of Covid hangs over the NFL with training camps starting around the league. Hopes for a normal season have now evaporated with the spread of the Covid 19 Delta variant and new CDC guidelines advising the return of masks in areas where the spread is worst. It’s unclear at this point how the Delta variant could change the season for fans if left unchecked.

When it comes to players, there’s considerably less mystery. They have had every opportunity to try and normalize this process as much as possible.

Vaccines have been offered to every player and team official. The league has made it abundantly clear how the season will change for players who decide not to get vaccinated, the NFLPA provides a wealth of scientific information for players wanting to learn more about the virus and vaccine, and teams have been informed that a game that has to be canceled due to a Covid outbreak would be forfeited by the team that caused it. Still, there are a significant number of players willing to risk their personal and team seasons listening to charlatans, snake oil sellers and misinformation, rather than vetted, trustworthy sources. It has helped turn a global effort to collectively protect society into a political mound on which many, including players, are willing to die.

So far, the NFL’s efforts and societal pressures have partially worked. It led to smart decisions by players like Sam Darnold of the Panthers and Ryan Tannehill of the Titans to get the vaccine. Tannehill was open about his decision, saying he probably wouldn’t have gotten the jab if the NFL hadn’t pressured him. There’s no doubt that unvaccinated players willing to put themselves above their team hurt their organizations as a result, so for Darnold and Tannehill they made the best decision before it was too late.

However, a significant proportion of NFL players remain unaware and choose not to receive the vaccine, which has been shown to protect against severe symptoms and possible death in all current variants of Covid. Carson Wentz, who wore a mask on Wednesday during his media availability (a requirement for unvaccinated players) said he would not discuss his vaccine status, calling it a personal decision.

Bills recipient Cole Beasley, the most vocal proponent of not getting the vaccine, has willingly become the biggest distraction from a team with the potential to push for a Super Bowl in 2021. He has been criticized for his approach to the vaccine on Twitter, and left that bleed into the soccer team. The matter was so pronounced that he made a prepared statement to the media on Wednesday.

Unable to figure out how to wear a mask that covered his nose and mouth at the same time, Beasley insinuated that information was being withheld, in a conspiracy between the NFL, NFLPA and other associated organizations. He went on to say that players were not given the correct information about the vaccine. Positioning himself as a pariah, Beasley said his stance against the Covid vaccine was not about him, but about unnamed young players asking him for advice on the vaccine. Beasley ended by saying that his decision not to get vaccinated was based on not getting 100 percent certainty about the safety of doctors he spoke to.

There are, of course, numerous problems with Beasley’s argument and logic. First, there is no evidence whatsoever that information is withheld from players by the NFL or the NFLPA. In fact, the union has a whole website with resources for active players, including transcripts of all conference calls related to Covid, as well as a link for players to get more personalized information, as well as contact details for experts should they have any questions. The level of transparency on the matter is unparalleled.

The problem seems to be what Beasley considers to be correct information, in other words information that aligns directly with his biases. In recent weeks, Beasley has been sharing tweets from Robert W. Malone, a discredited scientist who has been banned from YouTube and LinkedIn for misinformation. Malone was banned because he said the Pfizer mRNA vaccine causes cell death in the liver, a claim not supported anywhere in the world. Beasley also shared a link from the Epoch Times, a media organization on the front lines of spreading Covid hoaxes, dubbed a super-spreader of Covid disinformation by an independent analytics firm looking at the spread of wrong virus information on Facebook.

So, instead of taking advantage of the scientific community at his disposal, Beasley makes his informed opinion based on already discredited sources and then says by disregarding these charlatans, the NFL and NFLPA are withholding information.

One element of Beasley’s statement is true, however. That is the lack of absolute and complete certainty that there will be no side effects from a Covid vaccine. That’s true. We have no absolute, guaranteed certainty about the safety of the vaccines. Of course, asking for such guarantees is also an attempt to move the goalposts on the matter. NFL players have been shot at with painkiller cocktails for years without knowing their safety. They wear pads designed to provide some, but not complete, 100 percent protection. Heck, turn on the TV and see an ad for an antacid, chances are it will close with a list of rare, but potentially serious side effects. So by only asking for a full guarantee when it comes to the Covid vaccine, it sets up a logical fallacy that sounds compelling but doesn’t make sense.

In short: Beasley spoke a lot and said nothing.

Beyond Cole Beasley comes a horrifying, growing insensitivity among players when it comes to the issue. Many of them are unwilling to protect the vulnerable around them. Washington soccer team head coach Ron Rivera was left sad by players on his team who were unwilling to get the vaccine.

Rivera was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and his treatment left him immune and vulnerable. Despite knowing this, Washington remains one of the lowest vaccinated teams in the NFL. When Rivera spoke of his dismay, the response from former NFL All-Pro safety TJ Ward was to suggest Rivera quit the NFL, even insinuating that it was his decision to have cancer, in a now-deleted tweet to which he expressed himself. has since apologized.

The insensitivity of Wards tweet underscores the struggles the league faces when it comes to getting players to act responsibly. The league and players’ union can provide players with all the resources available in the world, but many still decide to listen to untrustworthy sources spewing misinformation about vaccines as a means of building a brand with a new captive audience.

Until now, the NFL has waited extremely patiently for players to make the smart decision for them and their teams by receiving the vaccine. Now, weeks away from the start of the season, the message is still not being heard by far too many people.

If players don’t listen to the science, there’s really nothing you can do about it. We will move on to the 2021 season where Covid is a weekly issue, some teams will be forced to lose games, and if you are a fan of a low vaccination coverage team then it is probably time to write off this year. If you’re looking for someone to blame, first look at the players who decided not to get vaccinated, they made the decision to listen to bad sources and become a distraction.