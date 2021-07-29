Sports
The NFL battle against Covid has no end in sight
The specter of Covid hangs over the NFL with training camps starting around the league. Hopes for a normal season have now evaporated with the spread of the Covid 19 Delta variant and new CDC guidelines advising the return of masks in areas where the spread is worst. It’s unclear at this point how the Delta variant could change the season for fans if left unchecked.
When it comes to players, there’s considerably less mystery. They have had every opportunity to try and normalize this process as much as possible.
Vaccines have been offered to every player and team official. The league has made it abundantly clear how the season will change for players who decide not to get vaccinated, the NFLPA provides a wealth of scientific information for players wanting to learn more about the virus and vaccine, and teams have been informed that a game that has to be canceled due to a Covid outbreak would be forfeited by the team that caused it. Still, there are a significant number of players willing to risk their personal and team seasons listening to charlatans, snake oil sellers and misinformation, rather than vetted, trustworthy sources. It has helped turn a global effort to collectively protect society into a political mound on which many, including players, are willing to die.
So far, the NFL’s efforts and societal pressures have partially worked. It led to smart decisions by players like Sam Darnold of the Panthers and Ryan Tannehill of the Titans to get the vaccine. Tannehill was open about his decision, saying he probably wouldn’t have gotten the jab if the NFL hadn’t pressured him. There’s no doubt that unvaccinated players willing to put themselves above their team hurt their organizations as a result, so for Darnold and Tannehill they made the best decision before it was too late.
However, a significant proportion of NFL players remain unaware and choose not to receive the vaccine, which has been shown to protect against severe symptoms and possible death in all current variants of Covid. Carson Wentz, who wore a mask on Wednesday during his media availability (a requirement for unvaccinated players) said he would not discuss his vaccine status, calling it a personal decision.
Bills recipient Cole Beasley, the most vocal proponent of not getting the vaccine, has willingly become the biggest distraction from a team with the potential to push for a Super Bowl in 2021. He has been criticized for his approach to the vaccine on Twitter, and left that bleed into the soccer team. The matter was so pronounced that he made a prepared statement to the media on Wednesday.
Unable to figure out how to wear a mask that covered his nose and mouth at the same time, Beasley insinuated that information was being withheld, in a conspiracy between the NFL, NFLPA and other associated organizations. He went on to say that players were not given the correct information about the vaccine. Positioning himself as a pariah, Beasley said his stance against the Covid vaccine was not about him, but about unnamed young players asking him for advice on the vaccine. Beasley ended by saying that his decision not to get vaccinated was based on not getting 100 percent certainty about the safety of doctors he spoke to.
There are, of course, numerous problems with Beasley’s argument and logic. First, there is no evidence whatsoever that information is withheld from players by the NFL or the NFLPA. In fact, the union has a whole website with resources for active players, including transcripts of all conference calls related to Covid, as well as a link for players to get more personalized information, as well as contact details for experts should they have any questions. The level of transparency on the matter is unparalleled.
The problem seems to be what Beasley considers to be correct information, in other words information that aligns directly with his biases. In recent weeks, Beasley has been sharing tweets from Robert W. Malone, a discredited scientist who has been banned from YouTube and LinkedIn for misinformation. Malone was banned because he said the Pfizer mRNA vaccine causes cell death in the liver, a claim not supported anywhere in the world. Beasley also shared a link from the Epoch Times, a media organization on the front lines of spreading Covid hoaxes, dubbed a super-spreader of Covid disinformation by an independent analytics firm looking at the spread of wrong virus information on Facebook.
So, instead of taking advantage of the scientific community at his disposal, Beasley makes his informed opinion based on already discredited sources and then says by disregarding these charlatans, the NFL and NFLPA are withholding information.
One element of Beasley’s statement is true, however. That is the lack of absolute and complete certainty that there will be no side effects from a Covid vaccine. That’s true. We have no absolute, guaranteed certainty about the safety of the vaccines. Of course, asking for such guarantees is also an attempt to move the goalposts on the matter. NFL players have been shot at with painkiller cocktails for years without knowing their safety. They wear pads designed to provide some, but not complete, 100 percent protection. Heck, turn on the TV and see an ad for an antacid, chances are it will close with a list of rare, but potentially serious side effects. So by only asking for a full guarantee when it comes to the Covid vaccine, it sets up a logical fallacy that sounds compelling but doesn’t make sense.
In short: Beasley spoke a lot and said nothing.
Beyond Cole Beasley comes a horrifying, growing insensitivity among players when it comes to the issue. Many of them are unwilling to protect the vulnerable around them. Washington soccer team head coach Ron Rivera was left sad by players on his team who were unwilling to get the vaccine.
Rivera was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and his treatment left him immune and vulnerable. Despite knowing this, Washington remains one of the lowest vaccinated teams in the NFL. When Rivera spoke of his dismay, the response from former NFL All-Pro safety TJ Ward was to suggest Rivera quit the NFL, even insinuating that it was his decision to have cancer, in a now-deleted tweet to which he expressed himself. has since apologized.
The insensitivity of Wards tweet underscores the struggles the league faces when it comes to getting players to act responsibly. The league and players’ union can provide players with all the resources available in the world, but many still decide to listen to untrustworthy sources spewing misinformation about vaccines as a means of building a brand with a new captive audience.
Until now, the NFL has waited extremely patiently for players to make the smart decision for them and their teams by receiving the vaccine. Now, weeks away from the start of the season, the message is still not being heard by far too many people.
If players don’t listen to the science, there’s really nothing you can do about it. We will move on to the 2021 season where Covid is a weekly issue, some teams will be forced to lose games, and if you are a fan of a low vaccination coverage team then it is probably time to write off this year. If you’re looking for someone to blame, first look at the players who decided not to get vaccinated, they made the decision to listen to bad sources and become a distraction.
Sources
2/ https://www.sbnation.com/nfl/2021/7/29/22598206/nfl-covid-vaccination-cole-beasley-bills
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]