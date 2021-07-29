Sports
Aaron Boone Says Joey Gallo Will Be With The New York Yankees Friday
NS. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All-Star slugger Joey Gallo’s trade to the New York Yankees from the Texas Rangers was completed on Thursday, giving the heavy right-handed Yankees a much-needed powerful lefty bat.
Manager Aaron Boone said he spoke to Gallo on Thursday and “welcomed him to the team”.
With switch-hitting center fielder Aaron Hicks injured, second baseman Rougned Odor and outfielder Brett Gardner were the only left-handed hitters to see substantial playing time.
“I think we’re a lot better today,” Boone said before the Yankees played Tampa Bay.
Boone said Gallo will be with the Yankees for Friday’s series opener against the Marlins in Miami.
While playing right field for Texas, Boone sees Gallo playing left field a lot for the Yankees, who have Aaron Judge as their regular right fielder.
“We are excited to add an All-Star,” said Boone.
The Rangers received righthander Glenn Otto, second baseman Ezequiel Duran, short stop Josh Smith and second baseman/outfielder Trevor Hauver from New York. Texas also sent pitcher Joely Rodriguez to New York.
Texas president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said it was emotional to trade away a homegrown player who had gone on to become an All-Star. He said there had been some discussions about a contract extension, but the former GM said it was clear that the chances of a deal were now unrealistic, making a trade the best alternative to the last Rangers.
“Obviously if we’re in a different competitive place, we weren’t in a rebuilding situation, which we are and have acknowledged and discussed, this could look a little different,” Daniels said.
New York’s left-handed batters have struggled this season, ranking last in the majors average (.197), 28th in home runs (22) and OPS (.633), and 29th in hard-hit rate (33%) ).
Gallo, a two-time All-Star, is sixth in the AL this season with 25 home runs, 55 RBI’s and a .223 average. He had struggled at the plate since the All-Star break, with no homeruns and a .067 average in the 10 games that followed, before breaking out on Tuesday with a three-point shot against the Diamondbacks.
Gallo, 27, is one of only eight players on the list of Major Leaguers with multiple seasons of 40 homer careers (2017, 2018).
Gallo owes $2.2 million of his $6.2 million salary. He will be eligible for arbitration next winter and can become a free agent after the 2022 season.
The Yankees started the day 8 games behind Boston in the AL East and followed Tampa Bay, Oakland and Seattle in the wild card race for two places.
Rodriguez, 29, is 1-3 with one save and a 5.93 ERA in 31 relief appearances this season, keeping left-handed batters at a .176 average. He is 2-5 with a 5.05 ERA in 81 relief appearances over four seasons with Philadelphia (2016-17) and Texas (2020-21), and he was 3-7 with a 1.85 ERA over 90 relief appearances in 2018- 19 for the Chunichi dragons of the Central League of Japan.
Duran, 22, hit .290 this season with 15 doubles, six triples, 12 homers and 48 RBIs in 67 games with High-A Hudson Valley.
Hauver, 22, made his professional debut this season with Low-A Tampa, hitting .288 with 17 doubles, nine homeruns and 49 RBI’s in 66 games.
Otto, 25, was 7-3 this season with a 3.33 ERA in 12 starts and one relief appearance with Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Smith, 23, hit .324 with 12 doubles, nine homeruns, 24 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 39 games with Low-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley.
Daniels said the Rangers have acquired three players they believe will eventually become everyday bats in the major leagues, along with a young Texas-born starting pitcher who could get his first shot in the majors later this season. Daniels said all four of them were crucial to getting the deal done.
“Overall it’s really good value, four players that we’re excited about,” Daniels said. “It made sense for us, and we believe it will make sense in time for our fans.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
