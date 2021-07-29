Sports
Max Scherzer focuses on positive points in possible Washington Nationals final
Max Scherzer doesn’t know if he’ll be traded before Friday’s 4 p.m. trading deadline, but with rumors swirling, Thursday certainly felt like he’d pitched his last game for the Washington Nationals, the franchise he led to the World Series- title in 2019.
He gave up one run over six innings and took the win — his 92nd for the Nationals in the regular season — when his longtime catcher Yan Gomes hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to give the Nationals a 3 to give. -1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of a doubleheader.
As the Nationals collapsed heavily in July, they traded Brad Hand closer to the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in the day. Scherzer could be next, with the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox the leading candidates to bring in the three-time Cy Young winner.
“I don’t want to see this as something negative,” Scherzer said after the game. “I prefer to see this as something positive. I signed a seven-year contract here and we won a World Series. That’s the first thing I said when I signed, that I was here to win. And we won. World Series. That’s a lifelong dream come true and something I’ll always be proud of with these guys here, to be part of a championship team, and I’m looking forward to reunions and stuff like that.”
Scherzer had been scratched with triceps discomfort from his last start, so this was one last chance for the Nationals to show he was healthy. He gave up only three hits, struckout five and threw 88 pitches. After he recorded his last out in the bottom of the sixth, teammates and coaches greeted him in the dugout with handshakes and hugs.
Scherzer indicated that the triceps felt better.
“Just work through it, get back into the groove of things,” he said. “I never like to miss starts. When I come back here, play six innings, get back into my routines, everything feels great.”
If this was Scherzer’s last game with the Nationals, he finished 92-47 with a 2.80 ERA for them over 188 starts, including Cy Young Awards in 2016 and 2017, plus second and third place in 2018 and 2019. In the 2019 following the season, he went 3-0 with a 2.40 ERA and was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the World Series — after being scratched from his Game 5 start when he woke up that day and couldn’t move his neck.
Scherzer, 37, originally signed with the Nationals for the 2015 season.
“For me, this is where my family started. I came here without kids and now I have three kids. I’ve watched my girls grow up here,” he said. “I live in Virginia in the DMV area, I’ve really gotten used to it, all the politics going around. It was also quite nice being in the capital of the country, driving past the monuments every day. … What Can you say about the fans? That championship will always mean something to all of us and we will always have that flag.”
It was 24 wild hours for the Nationals, with all the rumors of the Scherzer trade, the four-player, eight-staff COVID-19 outbreak, the Hand trade, and perhaps Scherzer’s final start for the team. When asked how he felt knowing his career with the Nationals might be over, Scherzer said it was hard to see into the future, but he sounded like he was ready to accept a trade—wherever that put him. also brings.
“Today was a crazy start with all the fuss and everything around it, but put your head down, put the blinders on, go out and fight, you’ll get it done,” he said. “I liked seeing [Gerardo] Parra gets the hit and Yan hits the home run, so it’s the relationships you make and how you go about it and how you play the game. Even when you’re at your worst, when you have COVID, when you have transactions, and all this stuff, you want to get out there and do your best. That’s something I hope everyone appreciates.”
