Aaron Rodgers’ press conference explained the conflict over packers

As a condition of Rodgers’ return, the Packers tore the back of his contract, which was set to expire after the 2023 season. The Packers acquired Randall Cobb, their former wide receiver and a Rodgerss confidante, from the Houston Texans on Wednesday, reversing one of the roster moves that Rodgers had criticized. Cobb doesn’t seem to have a roster need, but he does give Rodgers a listening ear to complain on team flights. As determined as they smile, the Packers and Rodgers are a couple who plan to divorce once the kids leave home, a classic rock act who pretends to get along until the end of their farewell tour. Rodgers may have watched James Harden force a four-time blockbuster NBA trade in January and thought he could do the same. Unfortunately, everything from the NFL’s harsh salary cap to the difference in league cultures makes such trades nearly impossible in football. Superstars rule the NBA, but even the best quarterbacks are just commodities for the industrial professional football complex. Rodgers may also have coveted what Tom Brady enjoyed last year: a relatively clean break from his old employer, a hero’s welcome in a new town, and an I-told-you-so championship run. But Brady let his contract expire when he became disenchanted with the New England Patriots, then dictated his own terms as a free agent. Brady cleverly bided his time and manipulated the circumstances in his favor; Rodgers became frustrated and tried to force a miracle. Their contract machinations reflected their playing styles. Whatever his goal, Rodgers fell short: no new team, no new money. Just a shortened contract and some playdates with an old friend. The Packers, meanwhile, calmed fans and teammates by luring Rodgers back to the table (contract negotiations with All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams became sensitive during Rodgers’ absence), but now have to worry their key player will hold his breath again until he turns blue if he doesn’t get what he wants next time. It’s hard to imagine that this tense union will result in a championship. Rodgers’ genius will bring many wins, even if he grinds his teeth through the whole experience. But chemistry, communication, and camaraderie really matter in the NFL. If Rodgers, his teammates and his coaches don’t trust or trust each other at a critical juncture in the playoffs, their season will likely end in frustration, hurt feelings and bruised egos. That’s how most Packers seasons have ended in the past decade with Rodgers quarterback. In any case, both parties now know that this year will probably be the last time.

