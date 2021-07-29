Aaron Rodgers signs reworked deal with Green Bay Packers, sources say:

GREEN BAY, Erase. — It is now in writing that Aaron Rodgers will have a much easier time leaving the Green Bay Packers after this season, if he wants to.

Rodgers signed his reworked deal on Thursday, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Among the concessions in the new contract:

The year 2023 in his original contract will expire, making 2022 the last year of his contract.

Forfeiture provisions were removed from the contract, preventing the Packers from pursuing pro rata portions of Rodgers’ signing bonus.

That means Rodgers would not lose any of the signing bonus or roster bonus money he received this year (over $14 million in total), and after the 2021 season, the remaining $5.7 million in proportion to his 2019 signing bonus will also be no longer forfeited.



No other financial changes would have been made to the deal.

Rodgers reported to training camp on Tuesday and participated when practice began on Wednesday, while progress was made on his contract. On Wednesday, Rodgers admitted he was considering retiring and talked about his offseason-long standoff with the Packers. He also said he’s still not sure what — if anything — will change.

He also admitted he was baffled why the Packers didn’t come to him shortly after his MVP season about a new contract that would not only reward him but help with the team’s salary cap situation.

“I think there are ways to do that by signing bonuses and things that can definitely reduce the tax,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “But there was no commitment after 2021. There was a talk about, which I know you’ve all been talking about, about moving the paycheck through restructuring to definitely free up some cap space. lowering the salary cap from the 190s to $182 million, I think the contract of everyone who had a contract was basically restructured in some way.

“It was more the approach of not mentioning anything after 2021 which made me feel like I wasn’t in the future plans, which again, I get it, it’s a business and I’m not a victim here. I have tons of money here and I’ve been really lucky to play and play here for a long time at the same time I’m still competitive and I still feel I can play I proved it last year so I’m looking forward to making a commitment after the 2021 season was not a big deal and there are ways to do that. That was not necessarily achieved and that is why we are here.”

Rodgers also said he didn’t want to be a lame duck quarterback, but this basically sets it up. “That’s hard for me because I’ve never looked at it that way,” said Brian Gutekunst, Packers general manager before the deal was closed. “Obviously he has three years left on contract at the moment, so we certainly don’t see it as a lame duck. We can change that, but even at that stage it won’t be a one-year. I’ve never looked at it that way. Like you know, in this business everything is year to year. I’ve never looked at it as a lame duck situation with a player.”

The reworked deal also didn’t seem to address any specific role or involvement Rodgers would have in things like staffing decisions, though the Packers already relented and traded for receiver Randall Cobb — at Rodgers’ request.

While team president Mark Murphy has said the Packers are committed to Rodgers for “2021 and beyond,” everyone’s only talking about this season during training camp opening this week.

“How we felt and what we wanted for this 2021 team has never really changed,” Gutekunst said this week.

“Many of these problems [that Rodgers had with the team], of course we weren’t aware of them until this year, this off-season, and once we were, we definitely wanted to work with him, and it’s going to want both sides to do that to kind of work through it , and I think we’re committed to doing that.”