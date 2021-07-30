Reports: Dodgers take over Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from Nationals





Well now well. WHAT JUST HAPPENED? According to multiple reports, the Dodgers just hit the blockbuster of the season. They are reported to have acquired Cy-Young Award-winning pitcher Max Scherzer…..AND All-Star shortstop Trea Turner of the Washington Nationals. BREAKING: The Los Angeles Dodgers are making significant strides with a deal that would send them right-handed star Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner of the Washington Nationals for a return full of prospects, sources tell ESPN. Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2021 I’m still trying to process this. What a day full of emotions. Earlier on Thursday, the Padres were reportedly close to acquiring Scherzer. Reports were mounting that although the transaction was close, it was still not finalized and that other teams were still involved. After a few hours of silence, just as I was getting ready to enjoy my dinner, this notification went off and I had to double-check that I had read it correctly. What a deal for the Dodgers as they acquire two difference makers. In Scherzer they get one of the best pitchers in baseball. Hell be a first-ballo Hall of Famer and was outstanding for the Nationals this season. With 10/5 rights, Scherzer should approve a trade with the Dodgers, and it looks like he’s looking to head to Los Angeles for a shot at winning his second championship. The Dodgers switch to Turner and acquire one of the best shortstops in all of baseball. During the season, he hits .322 with an OPS of .890. He has 18 home runs and 49 runs. In addition to the shortstop, Turner adds defensive versatility as he can slide into second base and midfield when Corey Seager returns from the injured list. Turner is under contract until the end of 2022, so this gives LA an option at shortstop to move forward if they don’t bring Seager back. Wow. What a trade….for now. As for the prospects leaving, this one will hurt. Full return for #National Max Scherzer-Trea Turner deal with Dodgers is catcher Keibert Ruiz, RHP’s Josiah Gray and Gerardo Carrillo, and OF Donovan Casey, source confirms Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) July 30, 2021 Keibert Ruiz was the number 1 prospect in the Dodgers organization. He has been a top 100 prospect for years and is likely to become special. But with Will Smith looking like the future with catcher and Diego Cartaya on the way, this made Ruiz expendable. It’s tough, but the expectation was that the part of a deal would be traded. The shocker comes with Josiah Gray, who just made his MLB debut last week. He is the best pitcher in the Dodgers organization and appears to be part of the forward rotation. However, if you can get two players of this size, you have to pull the trigger. Saying goodbye to Gray probably helped the Dodgers say goodbye to more top talent.

