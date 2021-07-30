Hockey veteran, Birchmont rookie Mike Antonovich takes the masters by storm

This week, he’s trying to add the Birchmont champion to the list.

Everyone who plays wants to win. I never cared about losing much, Antonovich said. Whoever comes my way, I try to beat everyone. But they feel the same as me. For me it’s more fun than anything. But I will compete, because I am a competitor.

Antonovich has done everything he can in the Birchmont Golf Tournament thus far, shooting the best qualifying round in the masters division and making his way through two rounds of match play. Thursday’s result at the Bemidji Town and Country Club was a 7-and-5 win over Glen Hasselberg, which Antonovich admitted was a bit bittersweet.

He’s a friend of mine, Antonovich said. It’s hard to play against friends, but I always enjoy golf. It’s a game and it’s fun. I just try to hit it as hard as I can and then take the next one.

Mike Antonovich shakes hands with longtime friend Glen Hasselberg after beating him at the 97th Annual Birchmont Golf Tournament at the Bemidji Town and Country Club on Thursday, July 29, 2021. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

Despite a bit of friendly fire, Antonovich is enjoying his time as a Birchmont rookie. Born in Coleraine, Antonovich heard a lot about the tournament from Gordy Skaar, a household name on courses in both Coleraine and Bemidji.

Gordy Skaar always talks about this tournament, Antonovich said. Over the years I just never had the time. I was looking forward to trying it as I’ve never played in a tournament like this before.

Antonovich had to sweat it out as he was put on the waiting list and only got his name in the field about two weeks ago. However, he is now making a run for the title.

I’m not sure if they don’t fudge a little, but that’s OK, he said, tongue in cheek.

Mike Antonovich will tee off on the 12th hole on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the 97th Annual Birchmont Golf Tournament at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

The masters division semifinalist also has a long resume in hockey. Antonovich was a 1968 and 1969 state champion at Greenway High School, played three years at the University of Minnesota just before the Herb Brooks era, and was drafted 113th overall by the hometown Minnesota North Stars in the 1971 NHL Amateur Draft.

Rather than join the North Stars, the left-wing center turned pro in the World Hockey Association and played for the Minnesota Fighting Saints for three years. He then had NHL stints with Minnesota, the Edmonton Oilers, the Hartford Whalers and the New Jersey Devils, played a total of 87 NHL games and registered 10 goals and 15 assists.

High school hockey has been a big part of my life because in the years I was there, we did pretty well at Greenway, Antonovich said. College, the whole gamut, wherever I played and whatever I did, it was a lot of fun. I probably had more fun than most guys.

In fact, Antonovich was mayor of Coleraines from 2008 to 2014. All that time, he spent about 35 years as a hockey scout and currently works for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The real (cool) thing about scouting is that I can see Minnesota kids, Antonovich said. I got to watch guys like George Pelawa when he was here. It was fun just playing hockey. For me it’s all I’ve ever done.

Now oh so close to a Birchmont Championship, Antonovich is not resting on all his past achievements. He wants a new one.

(Hockey) was a great experience, and I’m glad I had the chance to do it, but that was only a small part of my life, he said. Hockey was good for me. I’ve been in it my whole life, and it gives me the opportunity to play golf.