The nationals don’t trade alone Max Scherzer to a National League West contender. They are also included Trea Turner in the agreement.

A blockbuster that will send both Scherzer and Turner to Los Angeles for four young players, headlined by the Dodgers’ two top-rated prospects (catcher Keibert Ruiz and right-hander Josiah Gray), is in the final stages of approval by all parties involved , a source familiar with the discussions tonight confirmed.

Also in the trade are righthander Gerardo Carillo (the Dodgers’ 17th-ranked prospect) and outfielder Donovan Casey.

Scherzer, who has the right to veto trade due to his tenure (10 years in the majors, the last five at the same club), has signed the deal, another source said. He finishes his seven-year career with the Nationals with a record 92-47, 2.80 ERA, 0.962 WHIP, 1,610 strikeouts in 1,229 innings, two of his three Cy Young Awards, two no-hitters, a 20 strikeout game and a number of memorable performances after the season.

Turner, who was withdrawn from the game in Philadelphia on Tuesday night after learning he tested positive for the coronavirus, was one of four players placed on the COVID-19 injured list ahead of today’s doubleheader. Major League Baseball rules allow players to be traded to the IL, but the Dodgers will have to wait for him to complete quarantine and test negative multiple times before adding him to their active roster.

Once completed, this deal will mean the full rebuild of a Nationals franchise that capped eight consecutive winning seasons with its first World Series title in 2019, but is now in a position to finish under .500 for the second year in a row with an aging roster and the sport’s lowest-rated farming system.

Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young Award winner who is in the final months of the $210 million seven-year contract that helped define the Nationals’ continued success, was expected to trade before Friday’s 4 p.m. deadline. since general manager Mike Rizzo decided to sell at the end of a brutal July, leaving his club out of serious battle in the NL East.

But the inclusion of Turner, one of the game’s top shortstops who will be under club control until 2022, surprised many in the industry. However, Rizzo had suggested that he was open to swapping one of his core players away for the right offer. And in Turner, he had a core player who could command even more in return than the soon-to-be free-agent Scherzer.

Despite some initial attempts in the past year to renew Turner for a long term, the Nationals had made no significant progress. And with the elite shortstop market exploding, Turner (who turns 30 during the first season of his next contract) is eyeing a deal that could cost more than $300 million.

So Rizzo had to decide whether to keep Turner during his walking year and try to win in 2022 with a roster that still has several gaping holes, a recovering Stephen Strasburg in just the third year of a $245 million seven-year contract and little immediate aid from his farm system, or sell his best trading chip now.

The longtime GM opted to go all-in for a remodel, packing Scherzer and Turner together into a Dodgers club that is packed in a bid to win consecutive titles after a 31-year drought.

It will be several years before anyone knows if Rizzo picked the right prospects, but Ruiz and Gray will immediately enter the first round of 2020 Cavalli falls as the Nationals’ new best farmhands. Ruiz and Gray could very well play in DC this season, with Cavalli perhaps on track to debut next year.

Ruiz, 23, is a switch-hitting catcher from Venezuela who first reached Double-A at the age of 19. He made his Major League-debut last summer and homered off veteran Julio Tehran in his first career at bat. In eight games for the Dodgers in the past two seasons, he was 3-for-15 with two homeruns and eight strikeouts (although in the minors he is known for his low strikeout percentage).

Gray, 23, was drafted by the Reds in 2018 and dealt to the Dodgers as part of that year’s Yasiel Puig trade. A right-hander with a fastball in the mid-1990s, he has a 2.41 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 228 strikeouts in 198 minor league innings. He made his Major League-debut last week, giving up four runs in four innings of relief, but striking out seven. He then started on Sunday against the Rockies, giving up two runs in four innings, striking out six batters.

Carillo, 22, has excelled in the lower tiers of the Dodgers system but has been erratic for the last two seasons (2019 and 2021) as he began to climb the organizational ladder. This year, he has a 4.25 ERA and 1.31 WHIP while striking out 70 batters in 59 1/3 innings at Double-A Tulsa with a fastball that reached 100 mph.

Casey, 25, hit .296 this season with 11 homeruns, 36 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and a .824 OPS this season in Tulsa, playing in all three outfield positions. A right-handed batter, he was the Dodgers’ 20th round pick in 2017 out of Boston College.