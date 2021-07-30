Vincent Yellow Jackets 2021 Football Prediction – Shelby County Reporter

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

It’s been four years for Vincent head coach Lucas Weatherford, and this season seems as good as any season for the Yellow Jackets to make a splash.

Vincent hasn’t had a winning record since Zeb Ellison was the coach in 2013, but the Jackets have shown improvements each year in various aspects of the team under Weatherford.

Now it’s time for them to put it all together in its fourth year, and the talent seems to be there to hover at least around .500 this season.

One of the reasons for feeling so optimistic being a Vincent fan going into the season is the offense.

Last season, the Yellow Jackets averaged 25.2 points per game and scored 35 or more in four of the seven games they played.

That figure should improve even more this season with the return of several key playmakers at every position on the attacking side of the ball.

Blake Allums returns for his junior season as a starting quarterback. Allums split time with Will Harris last year, but ultimately earned time through his game.

Now he has full control of the attack and is expected to have a great season with several athletes around him.

One of those protagonists returning is Jermarey Lawson at running back.

Vincent will lose all-round athlete Tae McGregor, who had over 2,000 all-purpose yards in his high school days, but Lawson will help soften the blow.

Last year, he led the teams rusher with 700 yards and nine touchdowns. Now the 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior should be a threat to the top 1,000 yards.

A strong core of receivers will be a strong core of receivers led by returning starter Zac Carlilse. Carlisle, a junior this season, had just 15 catches last year but turned them in 238 yards and three touchdowns.

He will also be joined by Tray Youngblood and Aiden Poe, two of the team’s top athletes, who should help the Jackets have more options in the pass game than they’ve had in years.

As exciting as those playmakers are, it’s the offensive line that creates the most hype for the attack.

Replacing Paul Albright will be an uphill task, but four returning starters will do wonders this year.

Evan Swain, Jacob Carter, Easton Fields and TyQun Goodman are all back at the front this season, weighing in at least 210 pounds. Their experience adds a whole new level to what this year’s offense can do.

Up front, on the defensive side of the ball, several of those same players will return and play on both sides, with Grayson Gulde joining them. Goodman was one of the leaders in the position last year with 49 tackles, including seven for losses and five sacks.

However, some of those athletes will slip back to play linebacker. Goodman will be one of them, while Swain returns as the team’s lead tackler after 100 tackles, including 12 for losses and seven sacks last year.

Griffin Martin and Zack Wright will also add returning experience from last year to bolster the front seven.

Completing the defense will be one of the toughest aspects of Weatherford’s job this year. Gone are Harris, Caleb Scott and Cobe McKenzie as starters.

Those departures will leave big gaps to fill, but that will determine whether or not this year’s defense improves.

Carlisle, Youngblood and Lawson will all help overcome the losses, but they also all play offensively, so depth is important. Behind them, the twins Nolan and Gavin will help Kratz, while Poe will also play on both sides.

Improving defense will probably be the most important task for the season, making the jobs of those in secondary as important as any other.

Last year, that side of the ball got 41.4 points per game, including 28 or more in each game and 50 or more in three games.

The offense should be as good or better than last year, but if the defense doesn’t improve it doesn’t matter.

Prediction (5-5): I may be walking on one leg with a .500 forecast for a team that has only done that once in the last seven seasons, but I believe in Weatherford and the direction this program is taking. If the Jackets had played the first three games last year instead of losing each one due to COVID, they could have easily won five games. This year, the attacking talent is here to do it, but the defense needs to show improvement from giving up more than 40 points per game. If that correction happens early, I wouldn’t be scared of a 4-1 start. From there it would all depend on how the Jackets end up, but the culture at Vincent has changed and the team is starting to believe.