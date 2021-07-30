Bob Suter Memorial Classic brings together past and present hockey stars

MADISON (WKOW)– The inaugural Bob Suter Memorial Classic sold out Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena as more than 2,600 fans came to watch the game’s best names compete.

“No matter how long he’s been gone, Bobby Suter has been an incredibly important piece to the hockey community and Madison and the entire country,” said Wisconsin head coach Tony Granato.

Thousands of fans waited in line to meet their idols in person and packed the arena to watch some of the best players compete in their backyard.

“The Suter family means so much to Madison and to the game of hockey, and has been for a long time,” said Joe Pavelski of the Dallas Stars Center. “So it’s great to be a part of it.”

For Bob Suter, it was always about the kids. So in true Bob fashion, all of the proceeds from this event benefited local families as they raised money for over a hundred hockey equipment starter kits.

“He gave his heart and soul to youth hockey,” said three-time Stanley Cup champion Chris Chelios.

“That’s just who he was,” said Dallas Stars Defenseman and event organizer Ryan Suter. “He would give equipment and various things to children to pursue their dreams of hockey.”

The sold-out audience shares what Bob has done for this community and his hockey family.