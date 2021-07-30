Danny Duffy trade: Dodgers acquire veteran LHP from Royals van





Well, the Dodgers went out and got a starting pitcher. However, not the one you expected. The Dodgers on Thursday acquired lefthanded starter Danny Duffy and cash from the Royals for a player to be named later. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan: The Los Angeles Dodgers finalize a deal to take over left-handed Danny Duffy from the Kansas City Royals, sources tell ESPN. Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2021 Right now, Duffy is on the injured list with a flexor strain. He missed a month earlier this season due to a strain of the left forearm. Duffy has 10-5 rights as he has spent his entire career with the Royals but he expected to part with it. The acquisition won’t cost much at all, as the Dodgers won’t have to send a top prospect away for Duffy’s rental. The Dodgers will also acquire money from the Royals in the deal. Royals GM Dayton Moore explained the PTBNL situation like this: They have a group of players they will be scouting for the next two months. It doesn’t sound like Danny Duffy’s availability to LA matters for PTBNL’s return. That’s why they have withdrawn cash. Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) July 30, 2021 Duffy attended Cabrillo High School in California, so he can be closer to home now. Duffy is a free agent at the end of the season and is currently experiencing one of the best seasons of his career. He is 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA and 3.38 FIP. His SO/9 average of 9.6 is the highest in his 11-year career. Duffy adds depth to the Dodgers’ starting rotation and is likely to slide into the bullpen in October. It’s hard to see that this is the only Dodgers move of the deadline. With Duffy taking a spot on the roster, outfielder DJ Peters was named for the job of making way on the 40-man roster. Peters played in 18 games for the Dodgers this season, hitting .192 with one homer and four RBI. In five minor league seasons with the Dodgers organization, he hit .266 with 96 homeruns and 290 RBI. He had been with the organization since being drafted in the fourth round of Western Nevada College’s 2016 First Year Player Draft. Outfielder DJ Peters was named for assignment to make way on the 40-man roster for Duffy.

