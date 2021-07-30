Valley News – Building for the future: Woodstock hockey coaches start camp with college in mind

WOODSTOCK After teaming up with Woodstock Union High boys hockey last year, John Rose and Jon Chamberlain came up with an idea.

They wanted to bring a hockey showcase to the Upper Valley and give local high school hockey players a chance to interact with high-level collegiate coaches.

And so the Green Mountain Exposure camp kicked off. The showcase has been going on all week at Woodstocks Union Arena.

Rose, an ex-Dartmouth College assistant who volunteered at Woodstock last year, said the goal was simply to raise awareness of the area, hence the name.

We decided to start Green Mountain Exposure to accommodate the local hockey community without having to travel to Boston or Concord, if they can get the exposure with colleges and junior teams in their backyards, Rose said. The quality of the hockey was good. We have a good complement of players who can make it to (NCAA) Division I in time, and we have some really strong Division III candidates.

Green Mountain Exposure was open to all athletes age 14 and older. Rose said they drew 37 children in the first year, eight of whom he estimates are local. Other athletes flew from all over the country, as far as California and Las Vegas. They ended up with two full teams with six goalkeepers. There was one female goalkeeper, but the rest of the participants were male.

Rose added that while he was pleased the showcase was attractive enough for people to fly in, he wants to highlight it as much as possible in the Upper Valley.

Chamberlain Woodstocks head coach and Rose brought in upcoming Dartmouth freshman Steven Townley, the former Woodstock High star who played junior hockey for the past three winters, to help with the showcase. Chamberlain said Townley has been an important role model for the kids as a local product on their way to Division I hockey.

The two coaches create the curriculum themselves and oversee the operation, but each day the activities are led by a rotating group of college coaches.

Coaches from 19 different schools, including 15 Division I programs, participate in the showcase. On Thursday, coaches from the University of Vermont, Hobart College and Williams College instructed the children. Each day consists of two practice sessions, a seminar and a game.

The kids aren’t the only ones learning all week.

It’s obviously great for the area, but it’s also really good for me, Chamberlain said. It’s an opportunity to learn from some Division I, Division III college coaches.

Rose said the kids will have a lot to take out of the display case. The exercises and strength training will help them on the ice, and the seminars will help them both on and off the ice.

Part of the seminar curriculum, Rose said, involved the hiring process and teaching the kids how to get noticed by colleges.

Both coaches said the experience of organizing the showcase and working with the children was satisfying.

It’s well worth having an experience they can take with them, Rose said. Many of these players, especially local ones, don’t have the exposure to high-end college coaches. So I think for us, at the end of the day, if we can bridge that gap to opportunities that these kids may not have gotten, I think that’s a big thing for us.

Rose and Chamberlain are proud of how the showcase’s first year has gone, but they both see bigger things ahead of them. They want to attract more local talent in the future, but they envision this event expanding even beyond the ice.

(We’re) just really focused on the kids of the Upper Valley, by exposing them to college coaches. It’s an amazing experience never seen this area before. In fact, the state of Vermont in particular has never seen it, Chamberlain said.

That’s why I’m very excited about this. Eventually, if this thing grows, hotels, restaurants, just for the area, it’s going to be big for the whole thing.

Seth Tow can be reached at [email protected]