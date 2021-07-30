Committee for former Elyria football star Ike Maxwell holds Appreciation Day – Morning Journal





Ike Maxwell is a name well known in the city of Elyria, and some Elyrians want others to know him too. Maxwell was a soccer player for Elyria High School in the 1970s, breaking multiple records and winning numerous awards such as being named All-Ohio and All-America, and receiving the Lorain County Golden Helmet. He graduated from Elyria High in 1972. Aric Bowens is a former Elyria athlete and a key member of the Ike Maxwell Appreciation Committee. The committee is made up of Elyria residents and community members, such as Bowens and Michael Bowen, who have a special interest in the legacy and honoring of Ike Maxwell. Bowens said that as a committed member of the community, he is curious about why Maxwell was never formally honored. It was before my time, but we knew Ike Maxwell was the standard of high school football greats in Elyria, he said. Maxwell was an All-American football player who went on to play football at the University of Miami and later transferred to the University of Akron. Ike Maxwell Valuation Day is August 28. Appreciation Day is an opportunity for Elyria’s wider community to celebrate the achievements of one of the city’s most accomplished athletes, Bowens said. He deserves this recognition and celebration. To celebrate Maxwell’s legacy, a ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. in Ely Square in downtown Elyria. The event is in partnership with Keep Right Inc., a non-profit organization that provides resources, economic support and social empowerment to bridge the division of socioeconomic inequalities among youth, adults and families. The committee is asking the community to help them through donations and attendance at the event. Bowens said a key goal is to help Maxwell get into the Elyria Sports Hall of Fame. We just want to recognize what he did on the athletic podium when he was in high school because we believe he is one of the best athletes to ever come out of Elyria, Bowens said. Although the 1971 Elyria High School football team where Maxwell played was inducted in 2011, he has not yet been selected for an individual introduction. I’m just curious why one of the greatest Elyria sports athletes is being denied entry into the Sports Hall of Fame, he said. Bowens said he hopes to get support from the Elyria City Schools Board of Education with the donation of Maxwell’s jersey and possibly the number’s withdrawal. Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield will also present a proclamation at the event. Bowens would like all former Elyria athletes, especially running backs, to be part of the ceremony to show solidarity and get behind Maxwell. Bowens said Maxwell lives in Elyria, but he could not be reached for comment. For donations or more information, contact Bowens at 440-458-1538 or [email protected]

