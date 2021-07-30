St. Louis brother and sister tennis duo have big serve and even bigger dreams





Tennis can sometimes bring out the worst in parent-child relationships. The best comes out at the Reasonable

NS. LOUIS It’s a scene that’s happened a thousand times, mostly in sweltering heat with hissing bases. Jordi Reasonable and his sister Nikki just hammer at each other with tennis balls. Working, sweating and improving every day, month and year. Jordi is 20. Nikki is 14 months younger. They never had to go far to find an exercise partner. We’d wake up and one of us would say, wanna hit you? Sure, and then we’d go to court,” Nikki said. They were actually born with tennis rackets in their arms. In fact, the father, Ferdie, was on the field in Norwood Hills teaching when the beeper went off. His wife, Lidwien, was giving birth in Florida. Lidwien, who was a very good player at TCU, was about to have Jordi. Ferdi left the court, jumped on a plane and was there at the birth of his son. I’ve been coming to Norwood Hills Country Club since I was a year old,” Jordi said. Ferdie, who was a professional player herself, has been coaching children and adults for 30 years. His esteemed students are his children. Tennis can sometimes bring out the worst in parent-child relationships. The best came out with the Reasonable. No yelling or demanding, just a father who is there to help and encourage his children in their passion. I’ve been in this game all my life. There’s one thing I know should be their thing. There is also a life after tennis. Win or lose, we always do something fun’, said Ferdie. “They were like that from day one. That’s my way and I think it’s a very good way.” When you listen to Ferdi during training sessions you constantly hear things like this, nice, good ball, good shot, good rally, good get, there you go, good hands For us I have been able to train with him all my life. He and my mother have supported me so much,” said Jordi. “No matter how intense the match gets and you put a lot of pressure on yourself, he has not only been my coach, but also my biggest supporter. My father always encouraged competition, but he insisted that we have fun,” Nikki said. “That was the number one priority. With the environment my father produced, it was really conducive to positivity and growth. It has paid off for both. Jordi was a starting singles player in a very good SMU team. He dreams of playing on tour. Nikki is coming to a wonderful freshman season at Pepperdine, where they finished second in the country. It’s great to see her hit a ball. She has so much power and precision with her foundations. Her goal is to play on tour. And the family feels Nikki really took advantage of it by playing against a real player on the male side for most of her life. Oh yes, it was huge and happy growing up with Jordi. Obviously he hits a bigger ball than most of the girls I play with and so I got the upper hand in the situation,” said Nikki. “He also benefited from my presence, but I benefited even more from it. The Reasonables are on the field together every day. Jordi with his power service that travels 125 miles per hour, and Nikki with her smooth foundations that fire back her brother every ball. And the father, Ferdie, usually not far away, smiling and enjoying watching the tennis star he helped create. And he made them the right way. related stories

