Lovlina wins to secure medal; India takes on Ireland in hockey





Lovlina Borgohain won her quarterfinal to secure India’s only third medal at the Olympics in boxing and their second medal at those Olympics. Deepika Kumari and PV Sindhu will also play in the quarterfinals later. Scroll down to see all the Indians LIVE in action with our blog. Friday preview | Thursday’s summary | Main dates | Athletes | medal tracker | Full schedule | Latest results AP/Getty Images LIVE NOW GOLF: Round 2 men’s individual stroke play features Anirban Lahiri and Udayan S Mane in action. HOCKEY: Women’s Group A — India vs. Ireland. THE SAILING: Ladies single dinghy laser radial race 10 — Nethra Kumanan in action; Men’s single scull 49er race 9 — KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar. RESULTS UNTIL NOW BOXING: Lovlina Borgohain beats Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei 4-1 in the Women’s Welterweight Quarterfinals. Borgohain is now assured of a medal. She will play her semifinal on August 4. ARCHERY [MEDAL EVENT]: Deepika Kumari defeated Ksenia Perova (ROC) 6-5 to advance to the women’s quarterfinals, which will be at 11:30 AM. SHOOT: Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat failed to reach the final after finishing 15th and 32nd in the women’s 25m pistols qualifier, following the precision and fast stages on Thursday and Friday respectively. Manu finished with a score of 582-17x (x represents an inner 10), while Rahi shot 573-23x. ATHLETICS: Men’s 3000m steeplechase: Avinash Sable finished seventh in heat 2 with a time of 8:18.12, breaking his own national record of 8:20.20. However, he was unable to make the final as the top three from each heat, plus the next six fastest times in all heats, advanced to the 15-man final. ATHLETICS: Women’s 100m Preliminary Rounds — Dutee Chand finished 7th in her heat with a timing of 11.54 seconds. She did not advance to the semifinals. ATHLETICS: Men’s 400m Hurdles — MP Jabir finished seventh in heat 5 with a time of 50.77 seconds. He failed to advance to the semifinals. BOXING: Simranjit Kaur lost 5-0 on points to Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand) in the women’s lightweight round of 16. SHORTLY 11:05 — SAILING: Men’s single-seater laser race 9 — Vishnu Saravanan in action. 11:30 am — ARCHERY [MEDAL EVENT]: Deepika Kumari in the women’s individual quarterfinals. 13:15 — BADMINTON: Women’s Singles Quarter Finals – PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi. 2:00 pm — RIDER: Dressage team and individual day 1 — Fouaad Mirza. 3:00 PM — HOCKEY: Group A Men — India vs Japan. 16:42 – Athletics: Mixed 4*400m relay – Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, Alex Anthony and Sarthak Bhambri in action. BIG TICKET INTERNATIONAL EVENTS 16:30, 17:30 — Table tennis: Men’s singles bronze medal match and gold medal match, respectively. 5:00 PM – Athletics: Men’s 10,000 m final LIVE updates appear below. (Wait a while for the blog to load. If not, click here.)

