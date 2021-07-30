Drews Sparks Team USA to victory over Turkey





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. Alumna Annie Drews propelled Team USA to a five-set thriller at the Tokyo Olympics, beating Turkey 3-2 (25-19, 25-20. 17-25, 20-25, 15-12). Drews came off the bench in the fourth set and scored eight points, including a crucial five in the deciding set. With the win, the US moves to an unbeaten 3-0 to share first place with Italy in the Group B standings. Drews went off the bench seven for 12 (.500), including five kills on eight swings in the fifth set alone. The Elkhart, Indiana native scored the first point for Team USA to open the fifth set before taking in three of the team’s first six points. “Really the difference maker for team USA in that fifth and deciding set,” said NBC’s on-site reporter Heather Cox. Drews and Team USA will be back in action tomorrow as they take on the Russian Olympic Committee at 10:05 p.m. ET on NBCSN. There are still two games left in the pool before the top four teams from each pool advance to the quarter-finals. Drews played for the Boilermakers from 2012-15, where she was a first-team All-Big Ten first two times. Since graduating in 2016, the opposite has been a member of the U.S. national team since 2017. In addition, she was named 2019 USAV Female Indoor Player of the Year, FIVB Best Opposite 2019, and FIVB Most Valuable Player 2019. Upcoming Olympic Volleyball Match

Friday, July 30 at 10:05 PM ET (NBCSN & Streamed) vs. Russian Olympic Committee sunday 1 august at 10:05 PM ET (NBCSN & streamed) vs. Italy August 3/4 – Quarter-finals

August 5/6 – Semi-finals

August the 8th – Medal competitions

