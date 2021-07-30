This fake Jimbo Fisher quote is everything





We generally take it pretty seriously when we cover Texas A&M Football on this website. The Aggies are among the nation’s elite in college football, so from this point on, things are strictly business. That said, someone on Twitter was taking things outside of the normal serious Aggie fan base. If you came across this tweet, chances are you took it seriously at first. Here’s what it looked like. For those who struggle to understand this sort of thing, the quote is: totally fake. I bolded that because some people really struggle to keep going. If you scroll through it or read just a few sentences, the fact that it’s fake might not be completely obvious, but when you dig deeper into it, it seems more obvious. The tweet begins with a relatively believable sentence, claiming that Jimbo Fisher stated that Texas should be happy with the situation they are in. It follows with a very sarcastic sentence that talks about how calm, reasonable and not overly sensitive Longhorns fans normally are. This is where things start to get off the rails. Fishers’ fake quote goes on to explain how Texas is the fourth-best team in the state of Texas and hasn’t won anything major since George Bush took office. He continues by talking about how the SEC has better teams than Kansas, and talks about the SEC’s animosity. At this point, pretty much anyone can see through this tweet, which has been a rollercoaster of an experience for fans. That said, this is not far from the real-world situation facing the Texas Longhorns. After years of preferential treatment in the Big 12, they are relegated to the fourth or fifth best program of their conference when they participate in the Southeastern Conference. Each year they will have to compete against teams like Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Georgia and a handful of other tough SEC teams. Even though Texas A&M wanted to get away from the Longhorns, it will be a fun sight to see Texas struggle, at least in the early years of their time at the SEC. The Longhorns’ entry into the SEC will also signal the renewal of one of the most vicious rivalries in Texas college football against Texas A&M. These rivals within the state have hated each other’s guts for years, and this may have just rekindled the rivalry. We probably won’t see real quotes like this one from Jimbo Fisher, but it’s nice to see a hyperbolic joke like this from time to time.

