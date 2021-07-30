Olympics 2020 men’s tennis odds, semifinals predictions: Carreno Busta vs. Khachanov chooses from proven expert





A spot in the gold medal match of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics men’s tennis tournament is on the line as Pablo Carreno Busta and Karen Khachanov face off in the semifinals at Ariake Tennis Park. Ranked number 11 in the world, Carreno Busta has six career singles titles and is coming off an upset of number 2 seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals. On Friday, he will face Khachanov, who has four singles titles and eliminated Ugo Humbert in the quarterfinals. The winner will face Novak Djokovic, the world’s number 1, or Alexander Zverev for the gold medal. The semifinal match is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Carreno Busta as a -137 (risk $137 to win $100) favorite in the final odds of Carreno Busta vs. Khachanov, with Khachanov listed at +110 as the underdog. The over-under for the total number of games is 22.5. Before you choose between Khachanov and Carreno Busta, you must see the tennis predictions of the 2020 Olympics from esteemed handicapper Sean Calvert. Calvert is the handicapper Stan Wawrinka named and won the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1, the last Australian title won by anyone other than Djokovic or Roger Federer. In 2019 Calvert took a huge score over Dominic Thiem who won Indian Wells 80-1. And earlier this month he won both his bets for the Wimbledon singles final: Djokovic won three sets to one (+275) and Djokovic won and both players won a set (+130). Anyone who follows their choices is far away. Now Calvert has taken a close look at the latest odds for the 2020 Olympics and released his best bets on Carreno Busta vs. Khachanov. He only shares his Olympic tennis picks and analysis on SportsLine. Carreno Busta vs. Khachanov preview Carreno Busta did a great job in Tokyo winning points with his second serve and converting breakpoint chances. In four games at the Olympics, he has won 59 percent of his second service points, which is better than the 55 percent he has averaged on the ATP Tour so far this year. He also converts 52 percent of his breakpoint odds, which is an improvement from his 45 percent season average. Plus, Carreno Busta has gotten the better of Khachanov in the few times they’ve played. The Spaniard is 3-2 for life against the Russian and won this year’s only encounter with the players, a 6-2, 6-3 victory in Monte Carlo. But Khachanov brings a red hot match going into Friday. Earlier this month, the 25-year-old Russian reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, losing to Denis Shapovalov in a tight five-set match. He has ridden that good form so far in Tokyo, beating eighth-seeded Diego Schwartzman and 14th-seeded Humbert among others. And while Carreno Busta owns the 3-2 career run, Khachanov has had the better of Carreno Busta on hard courts. The large portion, 6-foot-6 righty has won two out of three hard court matchups, including the last two encounters. In those two matchups, Khachanov didn’t even drop a set. How to choose from Carreno Busta vs. Khachanov One of Calvert’s picks is over 22.5 games in total, but he has an even stronger play, which would make it nearly 4-1. Be sure to check out Calvert’s picks and analysis at SportsLine before making your own picks for the 2020 Olympics for the men’s tennis semifinals. Who will win Carreno Busta vs. Khachanov in the semifinals of the 2020 Olympics for men? And which bet that pays out plus money does Calvert like? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert’s best bets on Khachanov vs. Carreno Busta seen all of the tennis handicap Wawrinka mentioned and won the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1, and invent.

