Western Mass. Summer Field Hockey League Continues to Grow in 3rd Year

SOUTH HADLEY If you build it, they will come.

Cheesy sports movie quote aside, that has certainly been the case for the Western Mass. Summer League. Now in its third year of existence, the 7-v-7 high school hockey league has exploded with over 200 players involved this summer across 16 teams. The league, which operates on the lawn of South Hadley High School, takes place on Wednesday evenings for seven weeks, with the last session of playoff games on August 11.

We just want to help keep field hockey alive here in Western Mass and give kids the chance to get together and play over the summer, offered Tara Cole, South Hadley High School varsity coach, co-founder of the league. along with local hockey official Katie Hopp.

Cole said the duo noticed a lack of options for hockey players a few years ago during the summer months. Players can attend clinics and camps all over New England, but there was no consistent, fun option for players of all skill levels to prepare for the approaching high school hockey season.

You can spend hundreds of dollars on camps or elite indoor and outdoor teams, but there wasn’t necessarily something for the players who just want to play hockey in the summer, Cole explained. And it’s really spread out.

For $50, players get two games a week for seven weeks, as well as a league pinnie. This year’s league, which has grown from around 75 the first year in 2019 to over 200 this summer, has 16 teams, up from 12 a year ago. Teams are geographically separated and placed in different pods so that not much time is spent waiting on the sidelines to get back into a game.

We wanted to make an affordable option for kids because it’s really about getting them outside and playing during the summer and getting ready for fall, Hopp said.

This summer league features two teams from Longmeadow and Agawam, in addition to rosters from Belchertown, South Hadley, Smith Academy, Hampshire Regional, Frontier, Greenfield, Turners Falls/Pioneer, Holyoke, West Springfield, Southwick, Westfield and East Longmeadow.

Meghan Carey, the up-and-coming junior from South Hadley, has played in the league all three summers of her existence.

I’ve seen a big difference with the amount of competition and more and more teams coming here, Carey said. It’s just a good way to play together for the high school season, work on communication and stick work and all the other things we need to do.

The schedule for year three was very different from last year, when the league was still operating despite strict COVID-19 restrictions. That required a lot more detail on the logistical side of things for Cole and Hopp.

Much of this year has been such a relief for everyone, because it’s more just playing hockey, with people in the stands, Hopp said. It’s a great way to get back into it, especially if you’re heading into the high school season in the fall. Last year with wearing masks on the pitch and stuff, I think this is a great opportunity for players to acclimate before the preseason starts.

The league has relied on social media (Instagram: @westernmasssummer) for scheduling updates, and they’ve opened a Sunday catch-up date if Wednesday’s games are postponed due to weather.

Every year we refine our process, explains Cole. We were always trying to find ways to improve the experience for the kids.

In a summer when many leagues and clinics across the region found participation numbers scarce, that is certainly not the case in the hockey world.