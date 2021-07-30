Connect with us

Sports

Western Mass. Summer Field Hockey League Continues to Grow in 3rd Year

Published

6 mins ago

on

By

 


SOUTH HADLEY If you build it, they will come.

Cheesy sports movie quote aside, that has certainly been the case for the Western Mass. Summer League. Now in its third year of existence, the 7-v-7 high school hockey league has exploded with over 200 players involved this summer across 16 teams. The league, which operates on the lawn of South Hadley High School, takes place on Wednesday evenings for seven weeks, with the last session of playoff games on August 11.

We just want to help keep field hockey alive here in Western Mass and give kids the chance to get together and play over the summer, offered Tara Cole, South Hadley High School varsity coach, co-founder of the league. along with local hockey official Katie Hopp.

Cole said the duo noticed a lack of options for hockey players a few years ago during the summer months. Players can attend clinics and camps all over New England, but there was no consistent, fun option for players of all skill levels to prepare for the approaching high school hockey season.

You can spend hundreds of dollars on camps or elite indoor and outdoor teams, but there wasn’t necessarily something for the players who just want to play hockey in the summer, Cole explained. And it’s really spread out.

For $50, players get two games a week for seven weeks, as well as a league pinnie. This year’s league, which has grown from around 75 the first year in 2019 to over 200 this summer, has 16 teams, up from 12 a year ago. Teams are geographically separated and placed in different pods so that not much time is spent waiting on the sidelines to get back into a game.

We wanted to make an affordable option for kids because it’s really about getting them outside and playing during the summer and getting ready for fall, Hopp said.

This summer league features two teams from Longmeadow and Agawam, in addition to rosters from Belchertown, South Hadley, Smith Academy, Hampshire Regional, Frontier, Greenfield, Turners Falls/Pioneer, Holyoke, West Springfield, Southwick, Westfield and East Longmeadow.

Meghan Carey, the up-and-coming junior from South Hadley, has played in the league all three summers of her existence.

I’ve seen a big difference with the amount of competition and more and more teams coming here, Carey said. It’s just a good way to play together for the high school season, work on communication and stick work and all the other things we need to do.

The schedule for year three was very different from last year, when the league was still operating despite strict COVID-19 restrictions. That required a lot more detail on the logistical side of things for Cole and Hopp.

Much of this year has been such a relief for everyone, because it’s more just playing hockey, with people in the stands, Hopp said. It’s a great way to get back into it, especially if you’re heading into the high school season in the fall. Last year with wearing masks on the pitch and stuff, I think this is a great opportunity for players to acclimate before the preseason starts.

The league has relied on social media (Instagram: @westernmasssummer) for scheduling updates, and they’ve opened a Sunday catch-up date if Wednesday’s games are postponed due to weather.

Every year we refine our process, explains Cole. We were always trying to find ways to improve the experience for the kids.

In a summer when many leagues and clinics across the region found participation numbers scarce, that is certainly not the case in the hockey world.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.gazettenet.com/Western-Mass-Summer-Field-Hockey-League-continues-to-grow-in-third-season-41529253

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: