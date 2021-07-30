Olympic Games: China wins gold and silver in women’s singles table tennis | Article





China’s Chen Meng takes on China’s Sun Yingsha in the women’s singles table tennis final at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 29, 2021. (ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP) TOKYO – China’s Chen Meng lived up to her status as the world’s number 1 by beating compatriot Sun Yingsha 4-2 to claim the title. Olympic gold medal in table tennis women’s singles competition here on Thursday. Chen Meng and Sun Yingsha have secured a 1-2 finish for China, a traditional powerhouse in the sport, after knocking out Singapore’s Yu Mengyu and local favorite Mima Ito in the semi-finals respectively. Chen emerged as the winner in the all-Chinese final, 9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 5-11, 11-4 and 11-9. It is another important title for Chen, who is highly ranked after her success at the ITTF World Cup last November. Chen and Sun took a 1-2 finish for China, a traditional sporting powerhouse, after knocking out Singapore’s Yu Mengyu and local favorite Mima Ito in the semi-finals respectively earlier on Thursday. “Our efforts over the past few years have paid off and the gold and silver medals have reflected the overall strength of our Chinese team,” Chen, 27, told a news conference after the gold medal match. “I’ve been through a lot in recent years. From losing matches and facing doubts to winning a gold medal today, only I’m aware of the difficulty I had on the trajectory. I just want to tell myself say, ‘you did it,'” she added. The Chinese duo, familiar with each other’s playing style in training and competing in national or international competitions, demonstrated their quality attack in the final in their Olympic girlish look. ALSO READ: China beats expectations, world record to win relay gold China’s Sun Yingsha takes on China’s Chen Meng in the women’s singles table tennis final at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 29, 2021. (ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP) Youngster Sun got the upper hand from the get-go to take the opener. But Chen took control of the match in the second set. Although Sun managed to make the game 2-2, Chen approached her first Olympic title with precise and high-profile hits, roaring every time she scored a point en route to victory. After earning her gold medal, Chen ran to the stands to give her coach and former Olympic champion Ma Lin a big hug. “I had no idea what to say at this point,” Chen said. “This gold medal is the best reward for both of us.” “Playing the Olympics has been my dream for years. I hope that Chen Meng’s era has really arrived from now on,” she added. Despite her defeat in the pursuit of gold, 20-year-old Sun is confident in her future. “After my Olympic preparation, I showed my level and did my best today,” she said. “It’s still a long way to go. Hopefully I can move forward step by step.” Chen and Sun will then turn their attention to the team event and lead Team China in the quest for its fourth consecutive title since 2008. “That (gold team medal) is my next goal,” Chen noted. In the earlier bronze medal match, Ito defeated Yu 4-1.

