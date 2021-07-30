Athletics vs. Angels – Game Recap – July 29, 2021

ANAHEIM, California — Frankie Montas struckout 10 batters in seven scoreless innings and Oakland took advantage of some early missteps in Los Angeles on Starling Martes’ debut with the Athletics, beating the Angels 4-0 on Thursday-evening.

Marte, who this week was taken over from the Miami Marlins in exchange for lefthander Jesus Luzardo, went 1 for 4 with a walk and scored in the first inning. De As scored three runs in the opening inning with only one basehit.

It always makes you feel good when you immediately contribute to a win and he did, as manager Bob Melvin said of Marte. You look at the on-base percentages with (Mark) Canha and him at the very top and both are around .400. They both got on base to start the game and before you know it we’re in third place, so he certainly made an impression on his first day.

Angels righthander Dylan Bundy gave up three runs on only two hits, but walked four and hit a batter in 4 1/3 innings. Bundy (1-8) returned to the rotation with Alex Cobb suffering from a blister on his right index finger.

I was really happy to get so deep into the game, especially because of the team aspect, said Bundy, adding that he’s been working on refining his mechanics. We only had a limited number of pitches to work with as we hadn’t thrown that many in the past month.

Angels designated batter Shohei Ohtani, who hit his MLB-leading 37th homerun on Wednesday and had gone deep in three of his previous four games, walked three and struckout in four at bats.

Montas (9-8) gave up three hits with three walks and struckout 10 batters for the third time in his last four starts. The Ashes won their second straight game and took their sixth straight win over the Angels.

Montas threw 109 pitches high in the season and ended his evening with a three-pitch strikeout by Jack Mayfield.

Man, I feel like I was trying to be too perfect with my (split fingers) at the start of the season, Montas said. Now I just throw it away and let it do its thing. I try not to do too much with it.

Canha was hit by a Bundy pitch to open the game, while Marte walked in his first at bat with Oakland. A walk to Matt Olson loaded the bases before Jed Lowrie grounded out and Canha scored.

Ramon Laureano followed with a two-run double to left field to give As a 3-0 lead.

That one curveball (from Bundy) to Laureano, that was actually the big blow, said Angels manager Joe Maddon. Other than that, he had pretty good success. I thought he was good and that was as good as I’ve seen him in a while.

Oakland didn’t fill the lead until the seventh inning when Jose Quintanas allowed a pick-off error to first base that allowed Elvis Andrus to walk home from third base for a 4-0 advantage.

In his longest outing since moving to the bullpen, Quintana struckout 2 1/3 innings with six strikeouts, including striking out the first five batters he faced. Angels righthander Austin Warren retired all four batters he faced in his Major League-debut.

Martes’ first hit with the Ashes was a single in the fifth inning.

ARRIVAL GIFT

In his first match with the Ashes, Marte got the start in midfield while Laureano was moved to right field. Melvin said the decision was not difficult.

It wasn’t even a conversation with Ramon, Melvin said. Ramon actually came up to me and said, Play this guy in midfield. That was not an issue there. Everyone is just happy to have him. We want to make it as comfortable as possible for him.

Laureano had made 75 of his 82 starts downtown before Thursday. Marte played all 63 of his games for the Marlins at Center.

TRAINERS ROOM

Angels: OR Mike Trout had a follow-up visit with a doctor this week, following an MRI, and all signs were positive, according to manager Joe Maddon. Forel, who has been out since May 17, walked base twice last week, but hasn’t tested his right calf strain since.

NEXT ONE

The Ashes will send righthander Chris Bassitt (10-3, 3.46 ERA) to the mound on Friday, while the Angels will counter with Patrick Sandoval (3-4, 3.52) as the left-hander returns to the mound after his near-no-hitter on Saturday. in Minnesota.

——