Sports
Athletics vs. Angels – Game Recap – July 29, 2021
ANAHEIM, California — Frankie Montas struckout 10 batters in seven scoreless innings and Oakland took advantage of some early missteps in Los Angeles on Starling Martes’ debut with the Athletics, beating the Angels 4-0 on Thursday-evening.
Marte, who this week was taken over from the Miami Marlins in exchange for lefthander Jesus Luzardo, went 1 for 4 with a walk and scored in the first inning. De As scored three runs in the opening inning with only one basehit.
It always makes you feel good when you immediately contribute to a win and he did, as manager Bob Melvin said of Marte. You look at the on-base percentages with (Mark) Canha and him at the very top and both are around .400. They both got on base to start the game and before you know it we’re in third place, so he certainly made an impression on his first day.
Angels righthander Dylan Bundy gave up three runs on only two hits, but walked four and hit a batter in 4 1/3 innings. Bundy (1-8) returned to the rotation with Alex Cobb suffering from a blister on his right index finger.
I was really happy to get so deep into the game, especially because of the team aspect, said Bundy, adding that he’s been working on refining his mechanics. We only had a limited number of pitches to work with as we hadn’t thrown that many in the past month.
Angels designated batter Shohei Ohtani, who hit his MLB-leading 37th homerun on Wednesday and had gone deep in three of his previous four games, walked three and struckout in four at bats.
Montas (9-8) gave up three hits with three walks and struckout 10 batters for the third time in his last four starts. The Ashes won their second straight game and took their sixth straight win over the Angels.
Montas threw 109 pitches high in the season and ended his evening with a three-pitch strikeout by Jack Mayfield.
Man, I feel like I was trying to be too perfect with my (split fingers) at the start of the season, Montas said. Now I just throw it away and let it do its thing. I try not to do too much with it.
Canha was hit by a Bundy pitch to open the game, while Marte walked in his first at bat with Oakland. A walk to Matt Olson loaded the bases before Jed Lowrie grounded out and Canha scored.
Ramon Laureano followed with a two-run double to left field to give As a 3-0 lead.
That one curveball (from Bundy) to Laureano, that was actually the big blow, said Angels manager Joe Maddon. Other than that, he had pretty good success. I thought he was good and that was as good as I’ve seen him in a while.
Oakland didn’t fill the lead until the seventh inning when Jose Quintanas allowed a pick-off error to first base that allowed Elvis Andrus to walk home from third base for a 4-0 advantage.
In his longest outing since moving to the bullpen, Quintana struckout 2 1/3 innings with six strikeouts, including striking out the first five batters he faced. Angels righthander Austin Warren retired all four batters he faced in his Major League-debut.
Martes’ first hit with the Ashes was a single in the fifth inning.
ARRIVAL GIFT
In his first match with the Ashes, Marte got the start in midfield while Laureano was moved to right field. Melvin said the decision was not difficult.
It wasn’t even a conversation with Ramon, Melvin said. Ramon actually came up to me and said, Play this guy in midfield. That was not an issue there. Everyone is just happy to have him. We want to make it as comfortable as possible for him.
Laureano had made 75 of his 82 starts downtown before Thursday. Marte played all 63 of his games for the Marlins at Center.
TRAINERS ROOM
Angels: OR Mike Trout had a follow-up visit with a doctor this week, following an MRI, and all signs were positive, according to manager Joe Maddon. Forel, who has been out since May 17, walked base twice last week, but hasn’t tested his right calf strain since.
NEXT ONE
The Ashes will send righthander Chris Bassitt (10-3, 3.46 ERA) to the mound on Friday, while the Angels will counter with Patrick Sandoval (3-4, 3.52) as the left-hander returns to the mound after his near-no-hitter on Saturday. in Minnesota.
——
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/recap/_/gameId/401228600
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]