Sports
The Hundred – early takeaways from England’s new cricket bash
Bowlers have it better, timekeeping is key, women have the same billing as men, there’s a lot to figure out
We’ve been beeping 100 balls from the ECB for about a week, and everyone is starting to get the hang of things. Let’s do a quick inventory of the new format.
Reducing the number of deliveries a team has to bat, without reducing the resources (i.e. wickets) at their disposal, usually causes the score to go up – just think T10, or a rain-stricken five-over thrash where you’ve been. But that doesn’t seem to have been the case in the early stages of the Hundred, admittedly, when players are still figuring out how best to approach the format. In the men’s competition, there were only three totals over 150 (which is roughly the equivalent of 180 in a T20), and only two over 140 in the women. In all, there have been 14 half-centuries out of 17 completed matches, and the only player to have scored for nearly a century is Jemimah Rodrigues.
Matter of timing
“Every ball counts” is the Hundred’s slogan, but perhaps “every second counts” would have been more appropriate. When watching the opening stages, it often felt like timekeeping was one of the most important skills on display; that the main reason T20 hasn’t brought in an influx of new fans to the game in this country isn’t due to the mysterious workings of the provincial system, or a (relative) lack of star signage, or the absence of free-to-play air television, but rather a somewhat late overrate.
On the other hand, the ability to play 100-ball games in two and a half hours has supposedly been an attractive factor for broadcasters – particularly the BBC, which is not keen on prime time cricket overflowing and disrupting schedules. Although a requirement that there be 50 seconds between each change of ends, presumably for advertising purposes, is at odds with the need for speed.
